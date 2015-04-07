Naming Rape Survivors Is a Terrible Solution to the Rolling Stone Debacle

The key point is writers should still respect a survivor's wishes to remain anonymous. Women can come forward, but when they’re unwilling, publishing their name is an unnecessary requirement for a story to be published. It is possible to verify and fairly report a serious allegation, by taking the steps Rolling Stone never did. Stories need more than one source, which can include documents and—with the victim’s knowledge—contacting the accused or officials. But naming a rape survivor doesn’t in itself enhance a story’s credibility, and instead could damage future reporting of rape.

One way of destigmatizing rape survival is to share far more stories than writers are telling now, and better reported ones. Insisting on public exposure for the survivors will turn these stories into a rarity, for women who open up about their rapes expose themselves to a world of scrutiny.

Just as importantly, journalists would limit the pool of stories to survivors who feel their lives can withstand this focus. As Guardian columnist Jessica Valenti tweeted, “If writers only report on rape survivors who agree to be named, the only stories we'll hear are those from 'perfect victims.'"