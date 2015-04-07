Wanted: Personal Assistant. Ivy League Degree Required.

At one point near the end of grad school at New York University, I was checking out my university’s job listings when I came across an ad seeking an “aspiring personal assistant.” That is, the ideal candidate would aspire not to the glamorous job of the prospective employer (a well-known food writer, if I remember correctly), but to an entry-level administrative position assisting such an individual. It struck me at the time as a sad commentary on the job market for humanities types. It’s one thing to be an overeducated secretary—bills have to be paid—but another, more frustrating one to have to pretend that running errands for somebody important is your dream job.

Francesca Mari’s new Dissent article, “The Assistant Economy,” sheds some light on why someone might aspire to such a position. According to Mari, “highly pressurized, poorly recompensed, sometimes exhilarating, sometimes menial secretarial assistance” has become “the main artery into creative or elite work.” This is, she claims, a new development:

From the confluence of two grand movements in American history—the continued flight of women out of the home and into the workplace, and the growing population of arts and politically oriented college graduates struggling to survive in urban epicenters that are increasingly ceded to bankers and consultants—the personal assistant is born.

Mari offers a number of apt observations: Very important people prefer having inept but young and Ivy-educated secretaries to hiring capable administrative professionals, because it flatters their vanity to feel that what they have is an acolyte rather than an assistant. (She writes that “often, an assistant is hired as much for the fawning as for the typing—whether it’s conveyed through knowledge or attentiveness or actual praise.”) Young people with fancy enough degrees know they’ll probably end up OK regardless, so they're sometimes willing to work for low pay for a few years, in exchange for a foot in the door of a creative or high-powered profession. Most crucially, she pinpoints the dynamic that makes such work so unusual—that “because of the ambitious nature of the people these assistants serve as well as the ambitious nature of the work assistants someday hope to do themselves, personal assistants are simultaneously more devoted to the job than an administrative assistant, and less.”

That said, as labor issues go, the youthful dues-paying of elite creative types seems like maybe not the most pressing and thus a strange choice for Dissent. Indeed, I had trouble figuring out what the labor concerns here consisted of. Are these positions generally paid or unpaid? Do they offer benefits? A job ad Mari quotes mentions “$90-110k/yr to start,” which sounds adequate, but this is apparently not representative. A comparison to apprenticeships offers some hints: “The average apprentice makes $33,301 per year—as much, if not more than, the average assistant.” She later writes that with assistantships, like internships, “what’s earned, if anything, is less valuable than the perceived professional benefits—the condoned voyeurism, the network of current and former assistants, the interesting email addresses, friendly introductions, free galleys, and so on.”