VIDA Wants Writers to Create "Important" Female Characters. Bad Advice.

These tips bring up interesting questions of what it means to advocate for feminism in literature. Is it a matter of opening up a professional field? Or does the writing itself need to be pro-woman, whatever that may mean?

While I strongly support VIDA’s efforts in the former area, I think it was a mistake for them to venture into the latter. Constructing limits—albeit just suggested ones—on literary creativity isn’t helpful to VIDA’s broader mission, and may even be detrimental.

The most glaring problem is the suggestion that female characters must “say and do important things.” Many of the best fictional characters, regardless of gender, don’t meet that standard. (What did Alexander Portnoy say or do that was so important? What he did to that liver was memorable, but not particularly admirable, and it probably wouldn’t pass a gender-reversed version of the Bechdel test.) The “strong female characters” trope has elicited many eye-rolls over the years, enough so that the feminist default is if anything a celebration of flawed ones. And the notion that fiction must be about something “important” has a way of only arising if the person writing that fiction is not a white man. Authors who aren’t white men not only face a higher burden when it comes to having their work treated as literary, but also get steered towards identity-driven topics. Ben Okri argues in the Guardian that, while white authors (he includes female ones) get to write about all sorts of topics, “black and African writers are read for their novels about slavery, colonialism, poverty, civil wars, imprisonment, female circumcision—in short, for subjects that reflect the troubles of Africa and black people as perceived by the rest of the world.” And yet, Okri adds:

It is a curious fact that the greatest short stories do not have, on the whole, the greatest or the heaviest of subjects. By this I mean that the subject is not what is most important about them. Rather, it is the way they are written, the oblique way in which they illuminate something significant. Their overt subject might seem slight but leads, through the indirect mirror of art, to profound and unforgettable places. The overwhelming subject makes for too much directness. This leaves no place for the imagination, for the interpretative matrix of the mind. Great literature is almost always indirect.

It’s a mistake to ask fiction writers—male or female—to make their female characters behave in “important” ways. A focus on “important” stories, ones with major historical or political content, rules out the smaller-scale domestic or interpersonal stories that make for such great fiction. The issue that needs addressing isn’t that there aren’t enough novels about female soldiers and activists. It’s that, as Katie Roiphe pointed out at Slate, the small-stakes narratives coming from female authors aren’t treated as serious literature. This is a problem for criticism; the answer isn’t for authors to seek out different material.

The Bechdel-test issue is slightly more complicated. It’s easy enough to dismiss the request that female characters be powerful or likeable, but less obvious why it would be a problem to demand more female characters who aren't defined by what they're doing with, or saying about, men. In the abstract, it sounds like an admirable goal.