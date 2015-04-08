Rand Paul's Petulance With Reporters Will Ruin Him

Despite billions of dollars spent in attempts to prop up economically weak countries, U.S. foreign aid has had almost an opposite effect. ... Instead of reaching the people who need it, foreign aid has increased the size of the state rather than the welfare of the people. ... Finally, there is no evidence that aiding developing nations produces rapid and widespread economic reforms.

Either Paul believes we should continue to provide foreign aid to Israel (and everywhere else) in a balanced budget environment, or he thinks foreign aid to Israel (and everywhere else) should be eliminated to help keep the budget balanced. His belief that the Constitution should require a balanced budget animates the question of whether he believes we should send foreign aid to Israel outside the question of fiscal constraints. If the answer is yes, then his position has indeed changed.

A less irritable candidate would have been able to dodge the question without getting his back up. Paul is not that candidate, particularly when the person asking it is a woman. He gained notoriety early in his political career after a famously uncomfortable interview with Rachel Maddow—to this day he denies that he suggested on her show that businesses should be allowed to discriminate on the basis of race. More recently he shushed a CNBC anchor questioning the wisdom of his tax policy and his views on childhood vaccinations, telling her to "calm down." This reflex has dogged Paul since he became a political celebrity; his inability or unwillingness to acknowledge (and thus explain) contradictory public statements is almost always the trigger.

That Paul occupies a niche in national politics reinforces the reflex. When he shushes a reporter or scolds her for talking over him, his loyalists don’t see an otherwise talented politician unable to hide his annoyance. They eat it up. In their minds Paul is the rare politician who’ll bite back at reporters when they supposedly expose their biases. But asking questions that other conservatives continue to raise reveals no bias. What it reveals is that, for all his natural talent, Paul can't reconcile his beliefs with his ambitions. That's a huge problem for a national politician. It will define his candidacy.