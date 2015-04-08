Rand Paul's Petulance With Reporters Will Ruin Him

"Before we go through a litany of things you say I’ve changed on, why don’t you ask me a question, ‘Have I changed my opinion on it?’ That would be sort of a better way to approach an interview," Paul said, losing his composure. "No no no no no no no no; listen, you’ve editorialized, let me answer a question. You ask a question, ‘Have my views changed?’ instead of editorializing and saying my views have changed. OK, let’s start out with regard to foreign aid."

Paul went on to suggest his old view—that we should not provide foreign aid to Israel—isn’t in contradiction with his new view: that foreign aid should be phased out, starting with antagonistic countries and working back to Israel, because "ultimately all nations should be free of foreign aid because we shouldn't borrow money to do it."

Paul’s new position seems to be that foreign aid is fine so long as the U.S. has a budget surplus. As it happens, one of Paul’s central (and most panderly) presidential ambitions is to advance a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to keep a balanced budget, which would theoretically make foreign aid permissible in Paul’s eyes. One of his other core ambitions, though, is to cut taxes by hundreds of billions of dollars a year. The enormous implied cut in spending would leave little room for any foreign aid.

Perhaps Paul thinks foreign aid is a high priority in the context of a balanced budget. Or perhaps he thinks it should be almost entirely eliminated in order to help balance the budget. Who can really say? It turns out Paul himself once had some thoughts on this matter. One of his first official acts as a senator, way back in January 2011, was to introduce legislation that would have reduced annual discretionary spending by $500 billion immediately, taken almost entirely from the non-defense budget. Included in this proposal were provisions that would’ve reduced State Department spending by 71 percent. These cuts comprised a modest source of savings—just $20.3 billion—in the context of his entire budget. But here’s what he had to say about where the cuts should come from:

Despite billions of dollars spent in attempts to prop up economically weak countries, U.S. foreign aid has had almost an opposite effect. ... Instead of reaching the people who need it, foreign aid has increased the size of the state rather than the welfare of the people. ... Finally, there is no evidence that aiding developing nations produces rapid and widespread economic reforms.

Either Paul believes we should continue to provide foreign aid to Israel (and everywhere else) in a balanced budget environment, or he thinks foreign aid to Israel (and everywhere else) should be eliminated to help keep the budget balanced. His belief that the Constitution should require a balanced budget animates the question of whether he believes we should send foreign aid to Israel outside the question of fiscal constraints. If the answer is yes, then his position has indeed changed.