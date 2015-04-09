In the first episode we learn that there is no crime in Fortitude because there is no unemployment, and that as a consequence no one knows whether the local sheriff is “a good sheriff or a bad sheriff.” Another informs us that no one is allowed to die in the town because nothing decays—corpses still carry plague. Fortitude, at least in theory, seems incredibly innocent: a wintry Eden. But if there’s a vaguely utopian quality to “Fortitude”’s premise that there’s no unemployment and everyone can support themselves, it expresses differently in the show’s visual style, which takes snow’s ability to blanket difference with sameness to a cinematic extreme.

It’s strikingly different from American TV, where isolated environments tend to inspire riffs on the frontier myth and register an interest in charting territories, psychically as well as geographically. The moose that strolls down the main street of Cicely, Alaska, in “Northern Exposure”’s opening credits, for instance, offers an instant shorthand for the town and for how nature intersects with it. We learn that humans and wild animals coexist in Cicely in a state of mutual bemusement. “Fortitude,” by contrast, opens with a man screaming as he’s being eaten by a polar bear.

As that original death collapsed into comparative irrelevance, though—as residents of Fortitude start to go mad in ways that detach completely from any moral framework—I got worried. The risk of a show in the “Twin Peaks” tradition is that one might—in a cynical moment, recalling “Twin Peaks”’ disastrous second season—suspect it of horror for horror’s sake. Donald puts that suspicion to rest; he loves Lynch but is thoroughly uninterested in the supernatural. “Fortitude”’s origin story is supremely, reassuringly logical: