Don't Make Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a Martyr

For a heavily Catholic city like Boston, that admonition has to hit home. And it should: Pope Francis and the bishops following his lead are precisely right.

There is no good reason to kill Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. He was dangerous insofar as he had access to weapons and leadership, and deprived of both he wound up huddled in the fetal position under a bullet-shredded boat tarp. Even if you imagine him to be doggedly committed to wreaking havoc, he is only 21 years old; condemned to life in prison, he may yet turn himself around. The death penalty, meanwhile, is irreversible: If Tsarnaev is put to death sometime down the line, after years of delays and appeals, it is possible that we will be executing someone who has very little in common with the person who participated in the horrific attacks at the Boston Marathon finish line.

Nonetheless, Tsarnaev’s trial might ultimately conclude with his death. No administration wants to be the one that went soft on a terrorist, which is why the death penalty is on the table despite the fact that Massachusetts effectively outlawed it in 1984. If Tsarnaev's jurors reflect the moral sensibilities of Boston at large, they will refuse to kill him, because doing so would protect no one and restore nothing, to him or anyone else. It would, in fact, undo the possibility of his ever making any kind of amends to the lives he shattered, the families he crushed, the community he ruptured, the security and comfort he destroyed. Death is a void, and an ugly stop. Its finality is a source of closure only for the dead.