What the Apple Watch Will Do to Our Social Lives

Yes, I'm sure it is. But when Lynch said that we'll soon be able to "bypass the front desk entirely," I cringed. There's a troubling and accelerating trend in the tech world: We are inventing and embracing new ways to eliminate human interaction from our lives. This is hardly a new phenomenon, and Apple's watch—presale of the device starts on Friday—isn't the worst offender. But Apple’s keynote presentation was telling for its open-arms embrace of the idea that avoiding human contact is a marketable feature of new technology. It's also important to note that there's one group who will be disproportionately affected by that erasure: those workers who make your coffee, give you your room key, and drive your cabs. What happens when they disappear from view?

“The touchpoints for connection, even with strangers, are going to be minimized the more tech is maximized,” said Boston-area psychologist Dr. Kate Roberts, who works closely with people suffering from technology addiction. “The more that we rely on that, the less we are relying on human interactions, which I think are very important in a very basic and primitive way.”

Plenty has been written about the toll that phone separation anxiety takes on our relationships with friends and family, but perhaps more troubling is how successfully we’ve ridded our daily lives of strangers.