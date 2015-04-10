Welcome: The Next Frontier of Climate Change
Headline Interview: Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe
State and Local Efforts to Implement Climate Legislation
Headline Interview: White House CEQ’s Christy Goldfuss
Event Summary
State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace meaningful climate change policies. How are state and local actors in Virginia coming together to address climate change and implement new policies? Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad- scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates?
On Wednesday, April 15, The New Republic, in partnership with The College of William & Mary's Environmental Science and Policy program, will host The Next Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in Virginia at The Visual Arts Center of Richmond in the Dominion Room on the second floor. The program, featuring the Honorable Terry R. McAuliffe, Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia, will address climate change action and implementation at the state and local level and shed light on the Administration's plan to introduce climate policy in 2015.
Event Info
Wednesday, April 15, 2015
8:30 am - 11:00 am
Visual Arts Center of Richmond
Dominion Room, 2nd Floor
Richmond, VA 23220
Event Agenda
- 8:30am: Guest Arrival and Registration
- 9:00am: Welcome Remarks: Robert Brennan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, The New Republic
- 9:05am: Headline Interview: Terry McAuliffe, Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia interviewed by Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, and Contributor, The New Republic
- 9:30am: Audience Q&A
- 9:45am: Panel Discussion: State and Local Efforts to Implement Climate Legislation
Angela Navarro, Staff Attorney and Leader of the Energy Efficiency Program, Virginia Office, Southern Environmental Law Center
Olga Torres, President, Hampton Roads Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- 10:05am: Audience Q&A
- 10:20am: Headline Interview: Christy Goldfuss, Managing Director, White House Council on Environmental Quality interviewed by Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, and Contributor, The New Republic
- 10:45am: Audience Q&A
- 11:00am: Closing Remarks
