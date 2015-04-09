Cubans Are More Satisfied With Their Political System Than Americans Are

More than two-thirds of Cubans—68 percent—are satisfied with their health care system. About 66 percent of Americans said the same in a November 2014 Gallup poll.

Seventy-two percent of Cubans are satisfied with their education system, while an August 2014 Gallup poll found that less than half of Americans—48 percent—are “completely” or “somewhat” satisfied with the quality of K-12 education. (Americans’ satisfaction increases to 75 percent when asked about their own children’s education.)

Over the years, many have pointed to the gains made in health and education by the Cuban government, even as it repressed its population and struggled to create a functioning, efficient economy. “Cuba has become internationally recognized for its achievements in the areas of education and health, with social service delivery outcomes that surpass most countries in the developing world and in some areas match first-world standards,” a World Bank report wrote of Cuban achievements. Objective indicators, like the country's low infant mortality and illiteracy rates, have long shows that Cuba has relatively strong social services. This new polling data suggests that Cubans are well aware of it.