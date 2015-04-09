Don't Assume You Know Why That Couple Doesn't Have Kids

More typically, you just don’t know. It could be infertility, miscarriages, or failed attempts at adoption. A failing marriage or a serious genetic disorder. Maybe their finances are a tremendous mess, but they’re keeping up appearances. It isn’t necessarily that your friend is holding back from having a kid so as to afford a yacht or go clubbing every night. Maybe they had a really traumatic childhood and fear bringing another kid into the world (or being a bad parent themselves). Maybe that woman on your block who stubbornly refuses to pop out a few kids is, in fact, biologically male. (Single people may be given less of a hard time about not having kids, but that’s only because they’re asked similarly invasive questions about why they have yet to pair off.)

All the not-so-lighthearted reasons people may have for not having children—some more “choice” than others—are the very sort of things they’re unlikely to share openly. This means that the couples you think have chosen not to have kids—indeed, who may have told you they prefer to be childfree because that makes it easier to go on vacation—may not have chosen this at all, or not for the reasons they’d have you assume.

And the more likely scenario, when you meet a childless person past a certain age, is probably that they didn’t choose that outcome. Going by the stats in Sabine Heinlein's Longreads essay about her own choice not to have children, 18 percent of women 40 to 44 don't have kids, of whom 6 percent don't “by choice.” And once you factor in that “choice” includes things far less glamorous than (as Linker put it) “material rewards along with the self-satisfaction that follows from achieving high social status through career advancement,” it starts to seem beyond ridiculous to focus the conversation on such situations.

One might counter that Linker is only addressing the percentage of people, however small it might be, to whom true childlessness-by-choice applies. He’s of course not shaming people who’ve been trying for years to have a kid! He’s just offering a counterpoint to arguments along the lines of Hadley Freeman’s recent column in the Guardian defending “the growing number of people in the developing world who, having decided that parenthood looks less like the triumphant arrival of the Simba cub and more like bored weekends at Legoland with a toddler having a tantrum, are opting out.” But as Heinlein's essay so elegantly demonstrates, acquaintances do openly judge one another about such choices, or presumed choices. (Who cares what others think, one might say, if one is among the infallible immune to such concerns?)

It’s still bad form to judge those who truly choose to be childfree—that is, married people who have opted out of childrearing for greater independence. As Meghan Daum, editor of a new anthology titled Selfish, Shallow, and Self-Absorbed: Sixteen Writers on the Decision Not to Have Kids, says in the Times piece, “Not to have a child is a very personal, visceral decision. Ultimately, it comes from within.” But sometimes it's personal in more ways than we realize and not much of a decision at all. Shaming people for personal choices is one (objectionable) thing; shaming them for things they were never really in a position to choose is another.