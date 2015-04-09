Don't Assume You Know Why That Couple Doesn't Have Kids

[W]hat good do today's childless couples aim at? I'd say something like pleasure—material rewards along with the self-satisfaction that follows from achieving high social status through career advancement. They want to work hard and play hard, enjoying the fruits of their labor without the constraints, sacrifices, and trade-offs that come from raising kids. Children might be a good, but they're a good that would take away from what they consider to be the highest good, which is the enjoyment of pleasure. So they forgo having them.

After consulting philosophy's greats (Aristotle, Kant, Plato, Epicurus), he comes to the not especially lofty or original conclusion that, while it's exhausting to have children, doing so enriches people's lives.

In an era of tremendous candor, it can seem as if we all know everything there is to know about everybody. But we really don’t. In life as it's actually lived (that is, where not everyone's sharing their fertility journey with the Times), we don't know why some people don’t have children. It’s not that we never, ever, know. If it's a friend who’s been cringing at the sight of toddlers as long as you’ve known them, fair enough. But that’s not the typical situation.

More typically, you just don’t know. It could be infertility, miscarriages, or failed attempts at adoption. A failing marriage or a serious genetic disorder. Maybe their finances are a tremendous mess, but they’re keeping up appearances. It isn’t necessarily that your friend is holding back from having a kid so as to afford a yacht or go clubbing every night. Maybe they had a really traumatic childhood and fear bringing another kid into the world (or being a bad parent themselves). Maybe that woman on your block who stubbornly refuses to pop out a few kids is, in fact, biologically male. (Single people may be given less of a hard time about not having kids, but that’s only because they’re asked similarly invasive questions about why they have yet to pair off.)