The Supreme Court Needs to Decide: Can Victims Sue Chiquita For Sponsoring Terrorism?

Chiquita continues to dispute the nature of its dealings with the AUC (including in a previous email correspondence with me). Its representatives insist that AUC was extorting payments from the company. But, beyond dispute, the paramilitary atrocities did further the company's interests. According to the National Union School (ENS), 668 members of Colombia’s largest banana workers union were murdered between 1991 and 2006. By way of comparison, between 1999 and 2005, the rest of the world combined saw 314 similar killings of union members.

Bananas weren’t the only business that thrived under the AUC’s watch. The group, which occupied the power vacuum left in the drug trade following the collapse of other notorious Colombian cartels, moved cocaine and weapons through the same ports that fed U.S. demand for its favorite fruit. In November 2001, two months after the AUC was designated a terrorist group, Chiquita loading facilities were used to bring 3,400 AK-47 assault rifles and five million rounds of ammunition into the country from AUC trafficking partners in Nicaragua. A Cincinnati Enquirer investigation had previously found that the company covered up the bribes its Colombian counsel paid to secure access to the same dock.

In 2007, Chiquita, the first and, to date, only company convicted of “engaging in transactions with a specially designated global terrorist,” settled with the U.S. Justice Department for $25 million. That year, the company netted $3.46 billion in sales. During the period its conduct violated U.S. anti-terror law, Chiquita brought in $49.4 million—almost twice the penalty fee—from its Colombian holdings alone, according to the Justice Department. In 2005, the company informed its shareholders that it had sold those assets, its most valuable, for roughly $40 million, while also keeping distribution rights to the bananas they produced.