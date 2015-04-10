Lay Off Ted Cruz's Legal Career

“Now to be clear, Mr. President, every criminal defendant is entitled to an attorney, but Adegbile’s representation of Abu Jamal was pure advocacy,” Cruz said on the Senate floor, linking Adegbile to NAACP-supported public demonstrations on Abu-Jamal’s behalf. But the implication was clear: Some clients are so heinous that bedrock principles of justice should not fully apply to them. Some accused and convicted criminals deserve to be represented only by people who are prepared to face professional sanction for their service.

A year later, Cruz is running for president and catching some of the same flak he subjected Adegbile to. But as satisfying as it is to see Cruz’s own tactics turned against him, we shouldn't welcome it. In a column with an unfortunate headline—“As a Private Lawyer, Ted Cruz Defended Companies Found Guilty of Wrongdoing”—David Corn of Mother Jones sifts through Cruz’ legal career in the years before he became a senator.

Corn’s article has two subtexts. The first is that Cruz lacks empathy or conviction and thus didn’t learn the right lessons from his own cases. To wit: Cruz worked on behalf of a man who’d been wrongfully convicted of murder and spent years on death row, but didn’t translate that experience into political skepticism of the death penalty. He sought huge punitive damages for clients who had been badly wronged, but remains a strong proponent of tort reforms that would prohibit such large awards. And so on. This is an important view into Cruz’s mind.

Corn’s second point is that some of Cruz’ corporate clients were unsavory and will harm his pursuit of higher office.

“Cruz … has railed against ‘crony capitalism’ and decried ‘corporate welfare,’” Corn writes. “He has boasted that he authored ‘legislation to end federal dollars subsidizing corporate fat cats.’ Yet as a private legal gun for hire—who billed at least $695 per hour—Cruz sometimes defended corporations that engaged in sleazy practices to screw the little guy or gal.”