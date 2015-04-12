How the World Plays: Photos from the U.K. to Bhutan

But as I was making it, I had an assignment in Kenya. I was born in Kenya, so I was intrigued to know what the schools were like, so I stayed on a bit. It was at the same time as "Where Children Sleep" was out, and that was a lot more successful than I ever thought it was going to be. Although it was about 15 countries, they were dotted around to give it a global feeling, and I think that made the project stronger. So that's when with "Playground" I decided to do more countries and make it also feel more global.

JM: I would see this incredible difference in situations with the school. That could be within one country, or comparing. But what was quite remarkable to me was the way that children played in the same way no matter where they were. Particularly boys, between the ages of six, seven, nine—the primary school boys. It didn't matter whether I was in a slum in Kenya, or a posh school in England, or an inner-city school in England, or a school in Bhutan. There were some playgrounds that I photographed where there would be no teacher supervision, so it might be a little bit rougher there. But the play was very, very similar. And the same with girls; the clapping games I saw in lots of countries.

The two that stand out slightly were Japan—the children were the best behaved that I saw anywhere—and China, where the schools that I photographed in, in cities, they don't actually have breaks. They have breaks, but they're exercise breaks. So they're these huge, almost like an aerobic stretching lesson that they all do together with the microphones echoing across the school. But even then I could notice—getting ready for those, or just after them—you would see similar play. But because their breaks were more structured you didn't see it quite as much.

JM: Definitely the most challenging part was getting access into the schools, because there's an incredible paranoia about photographing children. It's much easier for a headmaster, or headmistress, or principal, to say no. I worked with Amber, my wife, and we had a kind of carpet bomb approach, where we would literally write to like, 50 schools in an area we were going to, and we might get one or two responses.

They're these places that are everywhere, dotted around towns, in every city. But then they're completely closed to outsiders. Certainly when I was in London, I'd be up on a ladder and I'd have young kids wobbling my tripod and calling me a pedo, calling me a pedophile. There's this kind of idea that if you’re photographing kids it's somehow dubious and dodgy, which is quite a tragic kind of reflection on society.

This interview has been condensed and lightly edited for length and clarity.