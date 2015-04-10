No, ISIS' Attack on Palestinians Doesn't Expose a Double Standard on Israel

“While the Israeli Defense Force were storming into Gaza the streets of Europe were overrun with demonstrators,” writes Marc Goldberg at the Times of Israel. "This time there aren’t tens of thousands demonstrating on the streets. There are no demonstrations at all. There are no rallies. There are no screams of massacre. There are no demands on governments to take action. There is simply a sad, deafening silence.”

If my Facebook feed is any indication, this sentiment resonates deeply with Israel’s supporters in the U.S. and abroad. The feeling that the world pays too much attention to Israel relative to its “crimes” is strong with many, and ISIS’s offensive in Yarmouk sparked deep-seated feelings of unfairness. Many took it one step further, seeing in the “deafening” silence surrounding Yarmouk further evidence that all anti-Israel sentiment is anti-Semitic.

And yet, one can’t help but feel that using ISIS’s invasion of Yarmouk might have been a bit hasty. First of all, the claim that there is no public outcry is untrue. The hashtag #SaveYarmouk is alive and well on Twitter, and the events have been covered by many organizations.

More importantly, complaining that Israel receives flak for actions that ISIS gets a pass for, so to speak, creates an unintended equivalence between ISIS and Israel, unwittingly suggesting that the actions of the two are somehow comparable because they're both contributing to a Palestinian humanitarian crisis. In reality, of course, they aren’t comparable: ISIS is a death cult, whereas Israel purports to be a country trying to protect itself. But for the sake of “exposing” the left’s hypocrisy, these critics have accidentally exposed themselves as believing Israel’s actions to be worthy of criticism.

Why aren't people demonstrating over ISIS' Yarmouk offensive? It's rather simple. People protest against Israel for all the reasons it’s not like ISIS. For starters, it’s a state. People don’t get outraged at terrorists because that's what terrorists do: commit terror. So pouring into the streets to protest ISIS would be foolhardy. But countries, especially western countries, are expected to be accountable to the rule of law—and to the citizenry. Outrage and protests geared at Israel’s treatment of its Palestinians makes sense precisely because of Israel’s claims that it is a democratic country designed to respond to—or at least, engage with—the will of the people. Protests get leaders' attention, and perhaps even influence policy.