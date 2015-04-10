No, ISIS' Attack on Palestinians Doesn't Expose a Double Standard on Israel

“Thousands of Palestinians face a humanitarian crisis that one official calls ‘beyond inhumane,’ including rapes, beheadings and mass starvation,” writes the New York Post editorial board. “Yet for once this suffering has brought no mass public outcry — no angry rallies in the streets or on college campuses, no calls for economic sanctions. Not even a Twitter hashtag campaign. Why? Because Israel has nothing to do with this nightmare.”

Brendan O’Neill, in the UK’s Jewish News Online, asks, “Where is the Twitter outrage? The talk of holding public protests? The angry articles by Palestinian solidarity activists? The discussions about sending aid to Yarmouk, as those preening politicians, authors and others did in relation to Gaza in 2010? All these things are conspicuous by their absence. The deprivations of the Yarmouk Palestinians don’t seem to have pricked Western radicals’ conscience, certainly not in the way the Gaza war did last year.”

“While the Israeli Defense Force were storming into Gaza the streets of Europe were overrun with demonstrators,” writes Marc Goldberg at the Times of Israel. "This time there aren’t tens of thousands demonstrating on the streets. There are no demonstrations at all. There are no rallies. There are no screams of massacre. There are no demands on governments to take action. There is simply a sad, deafening silence.”