Climate Change Denier Marco Rubio Chose a Drowning City to Announce His Presidential Bid

On Monday, junior Republican Senator Marco Rubio will announce that he’s running for president. The city he’s chosen for his formal announcement? His hometown of Miami, which is a city that faces drowning due to the changing climate. Rubio rode a Tea Party wave to his first term in the Senate in 2010, and he couldn't have picked a better spot to remind people that he doesn't accept the vast field of science that shows how climate change threatens southern Florida. Rubio's head is buried somewhere in Miami Beach’s sand, while the city faces encroaching tides because of rising sea levels.

His first public comments as a climate change denier came in 2009, when Rubio told the Miami Herald, “I'm not a scientist,” to explain the “significant scientific dispute about” whether climate change is real. (Again, among scientists, there is no dispute.) In his 2013 response to the State of the Union, Rubio said, “The government can’t change the weather.” Last year, in an interview with ABC’s This Week, Rubio again rejected science. “I don't know of any era in world history where the climate has been stable,” he said. “Climate is always evolving, and natural disasters have always existed… I do not believe that human activity is causing these dramatic changes to our climate the way these scientists are portraying it.”