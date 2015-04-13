Videos of Police Killings Are Numbing Us to the Spectacle of Black Death

Not only did we see graphic images of the 149 Kenyan university students killed by Al Shabab splashed across our news feeds recently, but two new videos of unarmed black men being killed by police officers surfaced within the last week. Both men were running away when the shots were fired. Walter Scott, 50, was trying to escape North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who shot him eight times in the back before planting evidence near his body to support a false account of the incident. Eric Harris was running from a team of Tulsa County deputies when elderly insurance executive Robert Bates, whose donations to the sheriff’s office and modicum of training earned him the title of reserve deputy, shot him dead.

Scott’s death looks even more brazen than the inexcusable shooting of twelve-year-old Tamir Rice in a Cleveland park last November. In fact, many of the videos carry eerie and terrible echos of previous incidents. As in Oscar Grant III’s death in 2009, Bates claimed he meant to pull his Taser, not his gun, before shooting Harris. Eric Garner’s futile cry was evoked when the mortally wounded Harris yelled, “I’m losing my breath!” “Fuck your breath!” Bates’s fellow deputy responded. The police dashboard video of Floyd Dent’s traffic stop in Inkster, Michigan, three months ago brought to mind the brutal beating of Rodney King. Officer William Melendez, as the tape shows, began beating Dent savagely almost as soon as the 57-year-old motorist was pulled from his vehicle.

Melendez was suspended for five days last Friday, and a report out of Detroit’s ABC affiliate says he could lose his job. Slager was fired by his department and charged with Scott’s murder. We see these arrests and firings as victories in the struggle for black liberation from police violence; but how much will an over-saturation of videotaped black death move our justice system and government to action? Dozens of Rodney Kings haven’t been enough to move the needle significantly. The videos have helped spur civic protest, which surely have led to more media attention and perhaps legal action—but they haven’t slowed the rate of killings, nor made the officers responsible more accountable. The Washington Post published an analysis last Saturday indicating that only 54 American police officers have been charged for fatal shootings since 2005. Most of those cases involved “exceptional circumstances,” one of which was a video recording of the incident. Let’s put that meager total in perspective. The site killedbypolice.net, as of today, lists 326 deaths due to police action in 2015 alone. We’d check that against government or police numbers, but alas, no one there is keeping track. These are the kinds of numbers that should shock a nation into unified action. Instead, we face a continued insistence from many that we live in a properly policed America—despite video evidence.

That rosy-hued narrative gets a boost from current and former law enforcement professionals like Howard Safir, who came to the defense of good cops in Time after Scott’s death. “Our citizens gain nothing from demoralized police forces that believe they do not have public support,” wrote the former NYPD commissioner. “Demoralized forces will not be as effective as they can be, and that would have a tremendously negative impact on public safety.” Keep in mind that we just watched an unarmed man gunned down from behind, then handcuffed and framed for an assault as he lay dying. It was later disclosed that Slager experienced an adrenaline rush from shooting. And I’m supposed to be worried about whether the cop feels like I’ve got his back.

We keep pouring on the visuals and re-traumatizing ourselves, hoping it’ll break through similarly reflexive defenses of law enforcement and inspire real reform. People like Feidin Santana, who recorded Scott’s death, continue to risk their own safety to record these incidents and expose open wounds, literally, in the hopes that someone will do something. Corporate media outlets have grasped the importance, or at least the consumer appeal, of this footage. Activists, journalists, and concerned citizens continue to spread these images throughout social media to alarm and inspire. But to what end?