The Gender Pay Gap Is Bad. The Gender Pay Gap for Women of Color Is Even Worse.

There is a problem with the 78 percent statistic, but not the one critics say. That figure obscures the fact that most women of color fare worse than white and Asian women. It is a national average, across all races, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Compared to what a white man makes: Hispanic women earn 54 percent, followed by black women at 64 percent, and Native American at 65 percent. (The wage gap closes somewhat for women of color vs. men of the same race or ethnicity).

Women of color are more likely to hold hourly wage jobs and to work in lower-paid fields. They also tend to work fewer hours. Not because they choose it, per se, but because of the nature of the work. Black and Hispanic women are concentrated in service industries, where part-time shift work is often the only option. In 2014, 29 percent of African-American women and 28 percent of Hispanic women had no choice but to work part-time, because they were unable to find full-time work, compared to 16 percent of white women.Differences in education also don’t explain the full gap, because “many women of color tend to be paid less than their white peers even when they have the same educational background,” writes the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

Women also make the so-called choices they do, working fewer hours and staying in lower-paid jobs, because the United States lacks paid sick days and maternity leave. Additional policies helping caretakers would help women, too, but the U.S. has hardly considered, like universal pre-kindergarten education. This is so shy of what most of the developed world provides women. A year of infant childcare costs even more than in-state college tuition in most states. And, as Kessler never notes, the lack of paid leave has an invisible toll, too, because many women simply can’t leave their job for another if they are afraid of losing benefits.