Günter Grass's Hemispheric Upheaval

The memoir frequently shifts into third person as Grass attempts to gain the proper perspective on his guilt. Some of the most evocative swaths of the narrative are those that detail the hunger and lonesomeness he endured—in a makeshift hospital recovering from wounds, in an American P.O.W. camp after Germany’s defeat, in the unkind, frigid German countryside as he wandered looking for work and for news, unsure if his family had survived the Soviet assault. He would later learn that his parents had indeed survived. Later still, he would learn that goons from the invading Red Army had sexually ravaged his mother. In her lifetime she revealed “nothing that might indicate where and how often she had been raped by Russian soldiers,” and it wasn’t until after her death that Grass learned how she had “offered herself” to the marauders in order to safeguard Grass’s sister. For decades, he could not bear to stand before these facts, “to come out with things long lurking within.”

After Grass’s 2006 disclosure, the accusation-as-question was this: If he was indeed innocent, then why the decades-long silence? Why hadn’t he written about what really happened? In Peeling the Onion, the answer is clear, though no doubt unconvincing to his detractors. He kept quiet not because he was scheming for the Nobel Prize, a futile endeavor any way you cut it, but because he was learning how to forgive himself, learning how to tell the tortured narrative of his youth. John Irving, defending Grass at the time, rightly contended that “good writers write about the important stuff before they blab about it; good writers don’t tell stories before they’ve written them!”

Those conniption critics who pounced on Grass for not writing about the true circumstances of his enlistment—Bernard-Henri Lévy and Christopher Hitchens among them—betrayed a basal misapprehension of how the writer’s psyche actually works, of the crawling consideration a writer needs to turn his roiling past into lasting paragraphs. “It was some time,” Grass writes, “before I came gradually to understand and hesitantly to admit that I had unknowingly… taken part in a crime that did not diminish over the years and for which no statute of limitations would ever apply, a crime that grieves me still.”

In some ways, Grass’s more than 20 published books—the major novels such as The Tin Drum, Cat and Mouse, and Dog Years (collectively called The Danzig Trilogy), but also the plays, the poems, the essays—were prep for the revelations Grass gave us in Peeling the Onion, a kind of fictional, dramatic, and lyrical boot camp that would prime him to divulge the transgressions of his personal history. But of all the things that don’t come easily in life, forgiveness comes least easily of all.

“It is clear,” Grass writes, “I volunteered for active duty. … What I did cannot be put down to youthful folly.” Still, you might want to ask: Who among us wishes to be smeared always for the recklessness and lunacy of our youth? “Youth is a blunder,” wrote Disraeli, and part of the beauty of the world is that most of us get to grow up, to pass beyond those adolescent blunderings, to construct ourselves anew. Grass’s blunder involved him in the most hideous blight of the twentieth century, and for that he shackled himself to shame, though some will continue to say not nearly soon enough.

“What memory stores and preserves in condensed form,” Grass writes in the memoir, “blends with the story in whatever way it is told.” That story—Grass’s own and the story of his work—is, in part, the story of how an artist marshaled national and personal calamity, and made literary monuments that will outshine those modish spotlights on his personal stumbling.

In his introduction to Grass’s On Writing and Politics: 1967-1983, Salman Rushdie got it right when he wrote that Grass’s books “open doors for their readers, doors in the head, doors whose existence they had not previously expected,” and then spoke to Grass’s “capacity for imagining and re-imagining the world.” It is precisely that capacity—the sublime grasp of the imagination, the moral reckoning inherent in the work, in the degree to which the prose can rappel into those unlit recesses of the self—that determines a writer’s worth and worthiness.