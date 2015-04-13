Günter Grass's Hemispheric Upheaval

As the revelations accrue, Grass’s memoir becomes a document of one boy’s bewilderment in a time of hemispheric upheaval. The book delves into the mechanisms of memory, and these become Grass’s true theme. “Memory likes to play hide-and-seek, to crawl away,” he writes. “It tends to hold forth, to dress up, often needlessly. Memory contradicts itself; pedant that it is, it will have its way.” Grass’s pestering memory will not relent: “So I write about the disgrace, and the shame limping in its wake.” The old man agonizes over forgiving that feckless 17-year-old boy who couldn’t fire a rifle properly, who spilled jam onto his pants, who didn’t know the fate of his loved ones, who wandered behind Soviet lines and was injured by shrapnel.

The memoir frequently shifts into third person as Grass attempts to gain the proper perspective on his guilt. Some of the most evocative swaths of the narrative are those that detail the hunger and lonesomeness he endured—in a makeshift hospital recovering from wounds, in an American P.O.W. camp after Germany’s defeat, in the unkind, frigid German countryside as he wandered looking for work and for news, unsure if his family had survived the Soviet assault. He would later learn that his parents had indeed survived. Later still, he would learn that goons from the invading Red Army had sexually ravaged his mother. In her lifetime she revealed “nothing that might indicate where and how often she had been raped by Russian soldiers,” and it wasn’t until after her death that Grass learned how she had “offered herself” to the marauders in order to safeguard Grass’s sister. For decades, he could not bear to stand before these facts, “to come out with things long lurking within.”

After Grass’s 2006 disclosure, the accusation-as-question was this: If he was indeed innocent, then why the decades-long silence? Why hadn’t he written about what really happened? In Peeling the Onion, the answer is clear, though no doubt unconvincing to his detractors. He kept quiet not because he was scheming for the Nobel Prize, a futile endeavor any way you cut it, but because he was learning how to forgive himself, learning how to tell the tortured narrative of his youth. John Irving, defending Grass at the time, rightly contended that “good writers write about the important stuff before they blab about it; good writers don’t tell stories before they’ve written them!”