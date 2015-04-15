Netflix' Daredevil Is TV's First Gentrification-Fighting Superhero

The villain in Daredevil is Wilson Fisk, known as the Kingpin. Half-gangster and half-CEO, Fisk uses his vast resources, licit and illicit, to reshape the gritty Hell’s Kitchen that he remember from his youth, into a swanky locale more suitable for his rich pals, including his gallery-owning girlfriend and a Wall Street bigwig. Arrayed against Fisk is the masked vigilante Daredevil—a lawyer by day who becomes a masked avenger at night, armed with little more than a few extra-sensory powers and some martial arts skills used to beat up on Fisk’s mobster friends—and a ragtag band of strikingly working-class characters: the legal secretary Karen Page, the nurse Claire Temple, the tabloid crime reporter Ben Urich, and a Hispanic immigrant named Elena Cardenas who is being squeezed out of her rent-controlled apartment.

The characters in the series are sharply aware of the class-war dimensions of their struggle. As Karen notes, the villains “are trying to strong-arm people like Elena so they can sweep their homes away from them and build condos no one can afford.” Urich, the reporter, writes a blistering column describing the New York that Fisk rules over: “Some get more than they deserve. Because they believe they aren’t like everyone else, that the rules, the ones people like me and you, the people that work and struggle to live our lives, just live, don’t apply to them. That they can do anything and live happily ever after, while the rest of us suffer.” He continues, referring to the fatigue that has set in among his cohort in their struggle to “claw our way back to a middle class that no longer exists.” He pulls the column before it can go to press, but he doesn’t abandon the sentiment.

What lifts the show above the level of socialist realist melodrama is the somewhat sympathetic portrayal of Fisk (brought to life with a shy dignity and subdued menace by the actor Vincent D’Onofrio). A native of Hell’s Kitchen, he has no nostalgia for the violence of neighbourhood; he wishes to bring his expensive tastes in food, clothing, and food to the crime-ridden district. As he explains to his refined girlfriend, Vanessa Marianna: “I want to carve something beautiful out of its ugliness, set free its potential,” he contends. “I’m just a man with a dream.”

In a crucial scene near the end of the season, Fisk intrudes in the home of the reporter, Urich. Sitting in front of an over-crammed bookshelf, one tome's thick, white spine is notably visible behind Fisk: Robert Caro’s The Power Broker (1974), a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of the polarizing urban planner Robert Moses.

The visibility of Caro’s book is no accident. Wilson Fisk is Robert Moses re-imagined as a super-villain. Like Moses, a dominant figure in mid-twentieth century urban planning, Fisk is an overbearing visionary whose utopian dream displaced the working poor; both Moses and Fisk embody the hubris of high-modernist urban planning. Moses’s zeal to connect the city with parkways and overpasses led to the destruction of many working-class neighborhoods, with African American and Puerto Rican communities bearing the brunt. After running roughshod over New York for decades, Moses famously met his match in the populist activist Jane Jacobs, who fought for urban policies that respected the integrity of existing communities. In “Daredevil,” the Jane Jacobs-stand in wears a mask.