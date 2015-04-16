Pope Francis's Populist War on the Devil

Few comparable surveys bother to make the distinction, but it matters. For one, belief in the Devil as an extant person carries, at least in the Anglophone world, a whiff of backwater superstition: There’s a reason Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia knew to stage-whisper “I even believe in the Devil” in his 2013 interview with New York magazine. Among educated people, it’s something one often has to be a little defiant about. And Francis has not been spared the suspicion of backwardness. His preaching on Satan is often cited in contrast to his more “modern” or “cool” sensibilities, a medieval smudge on an otherwise fresh public image. Francis himself seems to sense that his view of Satan is received with a little less gusto than his statements on social and economic justice. In a homily spoken last year in Rome, the Pope remarked, “Maybe some of you might say: ‘But Father, how old-fashioned you are to speak about the devil in the twenty-first century!’ But look out because the devil is present! The devil is here … even in the twenty-first century!”

In this era, Francis’s adherence to the mystical side of the Christian tradition demonstrates a faith that is so traditional it’s truly radical, as radical as his politics, and indeed the two are deeply linked. In fact, Francis’s spirituality suggests that the most traditional forms of Christian worship and belief may in fact promote the most radical politics. In an excellent essay on Francis in the new spring issue of the American Prospect, E.J. Dionne writes:

[Francis’s] profound spirituality, of an old-fashioned sort rooted more in popular devotion than in high theology, is central to everything about him. When he takes on “the individualism of our postmodern and globalized era,” he is speaking about more than just economics. And when he describes “a vacuum left by secularist rationalism,” he is reminding us of the Catholic dialectic with modernity.

Francis’s politics, from peace-keeping to reversing decades of economic oppression, are of a piece with his spiritual practice, not apart from it. His warning about the pernicious influence of Satan are part of what Dionne describes as “popular devotion,” proof that the bone-deep Christianity that grows up in homes and ordinary parishes is a better match for liberation politics than the arch theology of the Ivory Tower.

Moreover, the drama at the center of Pope Francis’s reading of good and evil underpins his populism. In 2010, before Jorge Mario Bergoglio became Pope Francis, he published a dialogue between himself and Rabbi Abraham Skorka entitled On Heaven and Earth. For an entire chapter, the two consider the Devil. “The Devil is, theologically, a being that opted not to accept the plan of God,” Bergoglio writes, arguing that the Devil is the one “that brings us to self-sufficiency, to pride,” and that “His fruits are always destruction: division, hate, and slander.” The Devil, in other words, tears asunder human community by injecting pride and delusions of self-sufficiency into the minds of ordinary people.

Elsewhere, Francis has suggested that community-wide pathologies such as mistrust and divisiveness arise from individual Satanic temptations that spread and self-justify, then sink into the fabric of a society. Other pathologies, like greed and apathy, could just as easily apply. Francis’s analysis of Devilry, then, indicts not only particular actions, but entire systems of evil: precisely the kind of diagnosis needed to build faith-based support for combating a host of societal issues, whether it be climate change, poverty, or inequality. At a meeting last month to promote workers’ cooperatives, Francis remarked, “Money is the devil’s dung!... An authentic cooperative is that in which capital does not rule over man, but man rules over capital.” That is, when money works against the interests of humankind, it is the Devil’s doing, and everyone suffers. So much for a free market unencumbered by human intervention: If we don’t make capital work for us, the Pope suggests, it is already working for someone else.