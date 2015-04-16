Pope Francis's Populist War on the Devil

But Pope Francis isn't engaged only in earthly battles. He's also waging a cosmic war against the power of evil, a crusade that has garnered considerably less press than his comments on, say, climate change or homosexuality. For Francis, as for scores of faithful Christians, this struggle isn’t abstract. It has genuine agents, real people—in this case, God and all the forces of heaven versus the fallen angel Satan and his league of demons. “The devil exists,” Francis stated last fall in an October homily, “and we must fight against him.” Francis’s openness about the role Satan plays in human havoc has reportedly brought about an increase in requests for exorcisms, as faithful people afflicted by ominous symptoms increasingly identify their troubles as demonic in origin.

“For Francis, the Devil is not a myth, but a real person,” explained Father Thomas Rosica last October in a video collaboration between America magazine and the American Bible Society. But Americans, to a large degree, see it differently. A 2009 Barna Group survey found that roughly 40 percent of self-identified American Christians believe that “Satan is not a living being but is a symbol of evil,” with 19 percent more agreeing somewhat with that assessment. A more recent 2013 YouGov poll found that a majority of Americans and strong majorities of various Christian denominations do believe in the Devil, though the poll did not specify what was meant by Devil: real person, or useful symbol.

Few comparable surveys bother to make the distinction, but it matters. For one, belief in the Devil as an extant person carries, at least in the Anglophone world, a whiff of backwater superstition: There’s a reason Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia knew to stage-whisper “I even believe in the Devil” in his 2013 interview with New York magazine. Among educated people, it’s something one often has to be a little defiant about. And Francis has not been spared the suspicion of backwardness. His preaching on Satan is often cited in contrast to his more “modern” or “cool” sensibilities, a medieval smudge on an otherwise fresh public image. Francis himself seems to sense that his view of Satan is received with a little less gusto than his statements on social and economic justice. In a homily spoken last year in Rome, the Pope remarked, “Maybe some of you might say: ‘But Father, how old-fashioned you are to speak about the devil in the twenty-first century!’ But look out because the devil is present! The devil is here … even in the twenty-first century!”