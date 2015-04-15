Obama Mentor Laurence Tribe Is Pitting Obamacare Supporters Against Environmentalists

On Thursday, representing coal company Peabody Energy, Laurence Tribe will argue in federal court that the EPA’s Clean Power Plan, which would cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions on a state-by-state basis, might be unconstitutional. That a big company would retain the services of an elite lawyer to advance its interests is dog-bites-man material, but Tribe’s involvement has turned boring legal advocacy into a political melodrama because: In addition to being a storied legal thinker, Tribe was also once mentor to a Harvard Law School student named Barack Obama.

When Obama became president, Tribe worked in his Justice Department. Now, Tribe is allowing himself to be used as a weapon in the partisan battle against climate change mitigation. Liberals are seething, but they’re also in an apparent bind. Tribe’s argument—that the EPA is using its regulatory power to coerce states into reducing carbon emissions from power plants—bears superficial similarity to a legal argument that might save Obamacare.

In King v. Burwell, which the Supreme Court will decide in June, the challengers claim that the Affordable Care Act statute doesn’t authorize insurance subsidies in states that don’t set up their own exchanges. It’s a weak argument in its own right, but even if it were correct, it would create a big constitutional problem. In the right’s imagination, Obamacare isn’t a law that encourages states to set up insurance exchanges, and steps in to create them in states that decline; it’s a law that threatens to render insurance markets unworkable in states that don’t help implement a universal coverage scheme. In our federalist system, the government can create incentives for states to adopt policies, but it can not command or coerce states into doing so—say, by threatening to send uncooperative state insurance markets into death spiral.

Testifying before Congress last month, Tribe himself traced a parallel between this and the Clean Power Plan.