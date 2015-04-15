You Don't Have to Drink the Clinton Kool-Aid to See That Hillary Is the Only Option

Perhaps most absurdly, Clinton’s foes have taken to decrying her as some kind of hypocrite in the area of women’s rights because the family foundation has taken money from the governments of countries where women have few, if any, rights. Without presuming to dismiss any specific charge that may be leveled vis-a-vis the Clinton Foundation’s dealings—of which I know nothing—it is certainly possible to laugh in the face of the general screeching that has been heard so far.

As is well known to any reporter, aid worker, or missionary of any experience at all: If God Himself set out to generate positive change in the parts of the world where that change is needed most, it would not be long before God Himself was scratching His head and weighing whether to pay off the warlord to let the food trucks through, or turn back and let the village starve, or some other such dreadful dilemma. And once He sorted that issue out, He’d be facing another one, and then another. There is perhaps no area in which such tradeoffs are trickier than in the empowerment of women, an endeavor often rigged with the dynamite sticks of family, religion, sexuality, or tribe. To stipulate that no government of any such country can become part of the solution unless and until it cleanses itself of every aspect of the problem is to identify oneself as an ignoramus. Robust global humanitarianism is simply not a realm in which anyone who goes “ewww” and takes Purell to the very notion of serious moral compromise can hope to accomplish anything—except, perhaps, election to the presidency of the United States.

So much for argument. As everyone keeps insisting, a Hillary campaign is about strong, visceral emotions—which I honestly did not feel until the day she announced.