Defenders of the carrier, a stubborn group disproportionately composed of individuals employed by Spirit, claim that complaints can be explained by the fact that passengers don’t understand what it takes to become the nation’s first “ultra-low cost” carrier. “They just don’t get it,” Spirit’s CEO, Ben Baldanza, said of the 2010 decision to start charging $45 for bringing such bags aboard. A la carte pricing is a hallmark of the Spirit experience. Customers pay a premium to check or carry on luggage, to enjoy refreshments during the flight, even to affirmatively choose their seats. It is not enough to say, as Spirit does, that it is a “no frills” airline; the carrier has stretched that expression to include a glass of water. Unless you’re prepared to try your luck with the tiny faucets in the lavatory (the use of which, at this writing, is still complimentary), you’re stuck paying $3 a bottle.

Spirit’s basic ticket is the “Bare Fare.” It entitles you to a seat on the plane and a “personal item” which may not exceed 16 in x 14 in x 12 in, dimensions that approximate the box Pharrell’s Happy hat came in but otherwise reflect no travel bag you own. Happy does not exactly describe the in-flight experience. In addition to seat backs that feel like monkey bars swaddled in hopsacking—the seats have “fewer parts,” Baldanza has explained, “so they break less”—Spirit has the least amount of legroom of any major carrier, a condition that would be even more forbidding if the seats themselves actually reclined.

The FAA regulates the number of flight attendants that must be aboard any domestic flight, so unlike a cattle car, Spirit cannot simply lock the passengers into the cabin upon take-off. However, given that there is little in the way of in-flight service—refreshments may be purchased, but no one ever seems to do so—one might conclude that, relative to flight attendants on other airlines, being in the cabin crew on Spirit is a cushy affair. And it may well be so, at least until the last 20 minutes of the flight when unsuspecting passengers are introduced to the advantages of the Spirit credit card, and a special bonus is teased for signing up in-flight. Then the flight attendants cruise the center aisle holding a stack of applications fanned before them as if they were Geishas in training.