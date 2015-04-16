How would you treat a guest in your home? That was the question my mother was expected to bear in mind throughout every Braniff flight. It was posed by Mary Wells Lawrence, the mastermind behind the mid-’60s ad campaign that helped transform the staid carrier into corporate America’s standard-bearer for stylish customer service. Her answer included graduating a fleet of young women from Braniff’s Hostess College who possessed the hospitality of June Cleaver and the air of Barker’s Beauties.

Consider a routine domestic flight. Having assembled one of eight officially approved hair-dos and slipped (I suspect there is no better word for it) into her Emilio Pucci outfit, my mother would station herself to greet her guests as they boarded the “jelly bean” planes, so named because their colors included beige, lemon, and turquoise. One-by-one, she would take their coats, fold them, and put them in the overhead rack. Then she would relieve them of their garment bags. Once her guests were seated, the “mad dash” would begin. On an hour-and-ten minute flight from Kansas City to Chicago, all passengers could expect a full meal and two drinks, and for first class, a cocktail at take-off and a glass of wine with the main course. Given the in-flight responsibilities, my mother says, it was less service with a smile than with a sprint. “A lot of times,” she admits, “ you didn’t make it.”

With the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978, increased competition soon swept away most of these amenities in addition to carriers, like Braniff, that resisted. In coach, not even a whisper of overwhelming hospitality remains, but the story is different as you make your way to the front of the plane. Airlines have found it can be extremely profitable catering to those with caviar tastes and unapologetic expense accounts, especially on international flights. The reigning champ is Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways. In December, it began offering “Residence Class” service, so named because a passenger is entitled to a residence on the carrier’s Airbus A380s: a three-room apartment that includes a bedroom, bathroom, and living room. With all that space a guest might get lonely, so a butler, concierge, and private chef are also all provided. It seems churlish to observe that the cost of such service is not cheap. For a round-trip flight from Abu Dhabi to London, you can expect to pay about $40,000, which, at eight hours each way, comes out to just over $40 a minute.

That a flight on Spirit will occasionally cost you less than $40 highlights for its defenders the airline’s essential promise: bargain basement ticket prices. “Offering our low fares requires doing some things that some people complain about,” Baldanza wrote in an email to the Dallas Morning News last April, after the paper ran a story about the egregious number of complaints his company receives. “[H]owever, these reduce costs which gives our customers the lowest fares in the industry.” The contention is not unreasonable, it’s merely disingenuous. Baldanza would have us believe that the frustration with Spirit is simply a matter of obtuse passengers confusing the constraints of a low-cost carrier with a wanton unwillingness to afford First Class frills. Most people, however, don’t expect artisanal mustard at McDonald’s or concierge service at Save-a-Lot. The discontent is not a consequence of failing to meet ridiculous expectations, but flouting those that are entirely reasonable.

Criticism of his company’s predacious practices doesn’t faze Baldanza. “Predatory means selling at below your cost,” the Spirit CEO told a skeptical questioner in a Reddit AMA talk last July. This is not only a novel definition, it is one that Spirit doesn’t risk illustrating. In October of last year, analysts at Morgan Stanley declared the carrier the “Most Profitable Airline in the World.” It is also among the fastest growing. Spirit launched 24 new nonstop routes in 2014 and plans another 26 for this year.

Success breeds admirers. In December, Delta announced that it was introducing five categories of service, including its answer to Spirit’s Bare Fare: Basic Economy. In addition to its precarious grammar, Basic Economy does not allow passengers to pick their seats, change their itineraries, or fly standby. The move is merely the most recent evidence that Spirit has become a trendsetter—arguably, the trendsetter—in the American airlines industry. But what trend is it exactly? Baldanza has repeatedly affirmed that Spirit is refining the art of offering affordable airfare, an effort which he qualifies as nothing less than an essentially democratic endeavor. He has a point, insofar that we live in a world where social mobility and simple mobility increasingly go hand-in-hand. Yet other low-cost carriers have long provided models of budget air travel without engendering nearly the angst of Spirit. Two of them, Jet Blue and Southwest, were even ranked number one and number two, respectively, in the 2014 American Customer Satisfaction Index survey of U.S. airlines.

No, rather than being a trailblazer in economy pricing, Spirit’s real significance is that it has come to embody one of the two guiding principles of customer service that, in capitalism, have always been contending centers of moral gravity. The first principle, embodied by Braniff, is: The Customer is Always Right. This approach assumes that commercial success depends on building strong bonds of customer loyalty. The second principle is: Caveat Emptor, or more familiarly, Buyer Beware. It assumes that, when it comes to turning a profit, preying on the ignorance and necessity of customers is not simply acceptable for private enterprise, it’s standard operating procedure.

It is a commercial truism that nothing succeeds like success, but might makes right is its cultural corollary. In the airlines industry, the success of Spirit has helped to legitimize practices that treat passengers, in the words of one consumer watchdog, like “meat in a seat.” When a carrier assumes the moral status of its customers to be different from an ATM only in respect to daily limits, monetizing the mistakes of first-time flyers can be a lucrative business. And for those passengers who return to Spirit a second, or even a third time, to say nothing of 13, they do so with a fatal sense of capitalism’s capacity to justify cruel choices, as well as with a growing cynicism of dealing with a company that regards common decency as a convenience fee.

The contempt is mutual. A significant flight delay prevented a customer named James and his wife from attending a concert in Atlanta, the sole purpose of their trip. James emailed several of Spirit’s top executives to air his complaint. Baldanza made the mistake of hitting reply all, which is how the exchange became public: “We owe him nothing as far as I’m concerned,” Baldanza wrote in response. “Let him tell the world how bad we are,” Baldanza offered. “He’s never flown before with us anyway and will be back when we save him a penny.”

Shamelessness has certain advantages. A more succinct expression of Spirit’s credo is truly hard to imagine.