Republicans Are Trying to Fight Abortion with Ignorance

Last Thursday, Dr. Zerden spoke at a protest against the bill at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. HB 465, which was proposed by Republican state lawmaker Pat McElraft, imposes a burdensome 72-hour waiting period for abortion procedures. But the focus of the April 9 protest was a provision on the bill’s fourth page: "State medical school departments prohibited from authorizing employees to perform abortions." It doesn’t apply to cases of rape, incest, or the life of the mother—but everything else is fair game. Further, the bill states:

No department at the medical school at East Carolina University or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shall permit an employee to perform or supervise the performance of an abortion as part of the employee's official duties.

As one doctor trained at UNC told ThinkProgress, if faculty can’t perform the procedure, who can do the training? It seems that is what McElraft is counting on.

UNC’s OBGYN residency, which includes training doctors to perform abortions, is regarded as tops in the South and was recently ranked as the fifth-best in the nation. Last year, the system performed approximately 400 abortions. That would likely change drastically, thanks to HB 465. "There is very real concern among local and national members of the medical community that this bill could put UNC and ECU's accreditation at risk," said Suzanne Buckley, a North Carolina-based reproductive rights law and policy advocate. Lois Backus, the executive director of the Philadelphia-based Medical Students for Choice, added her concern about politicians dictating the education of future physicians. "There is absolutely no research, safety, or medical justification for the changes being made in this bill," Backus told me. "It is anti-abortion politics at its worst."