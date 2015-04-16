Republicans Are Trying to Fight Abortion with Ignorance

UNC’s OBGYN residency, which includes training doctors to perform abortions, is regarded as tops in the South and was recently ranked as the fifth-best in the nation. Last year, the system performed approximately 400 abortions. That would likely change drastically, thanks to HB 465. "There is very real concern among local and national members of the medical community that this bill could put UNC and ECU's accreditation at risk," said Suzanne Buckley, a North Carolina-based reproductive rights law and policy advocate. Lois Backus, the executive director of the Philadelphia-based Medical Students for Choice, added her concern about politicians dictating the education of future physicians. "There is absolutely no research, safety, or medical justification for the changes being made in this bill," Backus told me. "It is anti-abortion politics at its worst."

Shannah Sayers, the interim executive director for NARAL Pro-Choice North Carolina, laid out the harrowing potential for HB 465. "The first thing that would happen if a 72-hour abortion ban passed in North Carolina is that every other Southern state would pass one," she said. "Abortion access in this state would drop significantly as family medicine doctors, who perform minor surgery every day as part of their practices, are no longer able to offer abortion services because they are not OBGYNs. And finally, over the long term, fewer and fewer abortion providers will be available in North Carolina and throughout the South as our flagship medical program at UNC stops being able to provide the next generation of providers."

Dr. Zerden, who did his OBGYN residency at UNC, worries that the university (and the state) will shed medical talent if the bill becomes law. "I chose to come here from Harvard Medical School because the program was so strong and offered comprehensive training in all aspects of women's health, including abortion," the doctor told me. "Many physicians are like myself, in that they remain in the area where they trained to live and work. By creating a restrictive training environment, we will potentially be turning away great physicians from coming to UNC. I have spoken to resident physicians outside of the field of OBGYN who feel the same way."

The anti-choice platform survives by propagating one fundamentally flawed truth above all: Conservative politicians know more about medicine than doctors do, because God. That is an explanation that relies upon the ignorance of the persuaded and coerced.

Ignorance—both the kind they embrace and the kind they relentlessly promote—has always been a primary tool for conservatives in their battle against reproductive choice. The fewer of us who know about the overwhelming safety of the procedure when performed by licensed medical personnel, the better. The more patients who get diverted from reproductive health services at Planned Parenthood and other locations and towards the pseudo-science found in "crisis pregnancy centers," the better. The more of us caught up in speculating when life actually begins and questioning the rights of the fetus, the better.