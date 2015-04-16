Obama's Intraparty Trade Fight Has Officially Begun

Legislators are understandably hesitant to pass TPA because it limits Congress’s role in the trade negotiations. But the White House’s position that TPA allows the United States to negotiate with one voice is also persuasive. In the end, the administration has a slightly stronger argument. But the key there is slightly. This is another example of how difficult it is for policy analysts and journalists to analyze trade deals.

What exactly is TPA, and why is the Obama administration so keen on passing it? TPA does two main things. First, it sets the negotiating objectives for the White House. In the version of TPA that Hatch, Wyden, and Ryan agreed on, those objectives require that the White House secure enforceable standards for labor, environment, and human rights, while demanding increased transparency, for instance. Through TPA, then, Congress is supposed to have a say in the actual negotiations. Equally important from the Democratic perspective, this TPA bill would last for at least three years, with a potential for a four-year extension. That means a hypothetical President Scott Walker would need to gain enforceable labor, environmental, and human rights standards in any trade deal his administration negotiates.

In return for setting those negotiating objectives, legislators agree to move the bill quickly through Congress. That means limited debate, no amendments, and just an up-or-down vote for passage. This bolsters the credibility of the president, allowing him (or her) to negotiate with other countries with the knowledge that Congress won’t adjust the deal after it’s completed. Either the legislative branch approves of what the president has negotiated and passes the deal, or it doesn’t and the deal dies.