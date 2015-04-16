Obama's Intraparty Trade Fight Has Officially Begun

In return for setting those negotiating objectives, legislators agree to move the bill quickly through Congress. That means limited debate, no amendments, and just an up-or-down vote for passage. This bolsters the credibility of the president, allowing him (or her) to negotiate with other countries with the knowledge that Congress won’t adjust the deal after it’s completed. Either the legislative branch approves of what the president has negotiated and passes the deal, or it doesn’t and the deal dies.

“TPA makes clear to our trading partners that the Administration and Congress are on the same page in negotiating high standards in our trade agreements—standards that will protect our workers and environment,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesperson with the U.S. Trade Representative.

While Congress has passed TPA many times before, the legislation is more controversial this time. For one, the TPP deal is almost completed, meaning the administration negotiated the deal before Congress even set the negotiating principles. “The administration’s already said, ‘We met all your objectives,’ even though they haven’t been set,” Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO, which is planning a six-figure advertising campaign after TPA is introduced, said in March. “It’s a true joke. It makes a parody out of even fast-track.” Understanding this, Wyden negotiated a provision that allows Congress to revoke TPA if 60 senators believe that the president has ignored those negotiating objectives. That won’t be enough to persuade Trumka and other progressives to support fast-track. But in the end, the TPP will likely fulfill Congress’s objectives. If it doesn’t, Wyden has given Congress a method of recourse.

Many policymakers don’t just object to the timing of TPA, though. They object to the legislation altogether. “Do I look like a rubber stamp?” Representative Donna Edwards said at the rally Wednesday. “Fast track is a relinquishment of our constitutional responsibility,” Representative Alan Grayson told me after the rally. “We don't do this for tax bills. We don't do this for defense bills. We don't do this for health care bills. We didn't do this for agriculture bills. Why should we do it for trade bills?” There is, though, a key difference between trade bills and tax or health care bills: Trade bills are negotiations with many countries. Health care and tax bills are just domestic issues.

“Making law, deliberately in our Constitution, is one of the hardest things known to mankind,” Grayson added. “You have to have the House pass a bill and the Senate pass exactly the same bill, word for word, even down to the punctuation.” That’s true. But trade bills would become much harder to pass if foreign countries had to not just negotiate with the president but also all 535 members of Congress. Many of the partners to the TPP have been pressuring the U.S. to pass TPA.