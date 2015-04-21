This insularity may explain the biggest problem of “Black Mirror”: It often feels like an expression of nostalgia’s frequent companion, snobbery. Its most obvious stylistic predecessor is Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal: an entirely absurd premise pursued with apparent syllogistic rigor to its disgraceful conclusion. However, Swift was horrified by the plight of the poor in Ireland, and the purpose of his brilliant gambit was to draw attention to their perdition. It is notable that almost all of Brooker’s victims are upper middle class (politicians and mandarins, artists, lawyers, and media workers), and if they are corrupted, it’s when they play to the crowd. The show feels like an enactment of the private fears of the urban media class: that the dark, febrile id that is apparently leading us all to disgrace emanates from the proles. When we see the lower orders, it’s as crazed studio audiences clamoring for more sensation or as easily manipulated simpletons falling for a vulgar cartoon that runs for political office. The real villains are the uncivilized masses who unthinkingly accept their overconnected lives, in other words, the stupid. Technology has not subdued the hoi polloi, it has egged them on.

The U.S. urban media class loved its glossy, demonic surfaces without feeling the pull of its deep-seated Toryism. Margaret Lyons in Vulture called it “shockingly good”; Emily Nussbaum in The New Yorker was similarly impressed, praising its “righteous outrage.” But outrage at what, exactly? That everyone’s on Facebook all the time? That people like bad television? That politics is often dumb? Nussbaum suggests “global corporate hegemony” as the indicted, but the meaninglessness of that phrase, added to the fact that no such hegemony makes an appearance in the series, reveals the elusiveness of the show’s real driving force. Inchoate fears are understandable, and “Black Mirror” is no doubt a superbly made, dark, fun watch, but satire should do more than stand athwart history shouting at the plebs to turn off their phones.

“Black Mirror” was not widely watched in its home country. Futuristic dystopias are not in keeping with the spirit of the times, where even the superheroes are throwbacks: “Doctor Who” has been on the air for more than half a century, and “Sherlock” has zoomed its eponymous central character from the height of empire to the present, his clothing and accent still frightfully classy, his brain sharper than ever. This last characteristic is the key asset of the British superhero: The power of flight is replaced by resourcefulness and wit. After all, once you lose your naval supremacy, you have nothing to rely on but your mind. The Doctor’s weapon of choice, named with maximum geeky quaintness the “sonic screwdriver,” doesn’t “kill, wound or maim.” The once globally dominant Brits turn out to be pacifists after all. Sherlock and the Doctor are in many respects the same character: the quasi-­autistic loner cast adrift from society by circumstances, immune to the domesticating pressures of sexual love, and too clever to have friends. The eccentric intellectual has taken over from the soldier as the most-admired cultural icon: Even British war films are now about code breakers rather than dam busters.