Writing about fashion, like writing about anything, isn’t easy. It is seriously concerned with the surface of things, which is not to say it is shallow—done well, it is like fly-fishing, a disciplined luxury, its charms elusive to outsiders, its execution deft and sportive. Diana Vreeland’s career began in 1936 with her Harper’s Bazaar column “Why Don’t You?” which ran for a quarter-century. The tone was impish, the taunts self-directed. “Rinse your blond child’s hair in dead champagne to keep it gold, as they do in France,” she wrote—a line of poetry delivered deadpan.

Dana Thomas is a veteran fashion reporter who has covered the industry for decades for The Washington Post and Newsweek, among other publications. She has a comprehensive understanding of how high-end designer-label clothing is made. Her skill is to take a reader through the process, beginning with the snick of inspiration. Next come the hands-on sketches and stitches; access to an atelier and a team of seamstresses; collaborations with milliners and knitters; fittings; castings; and revisions. Finally, it’s showtime, and we get to look over Thomas’s shoulder as editors, buyers, socialites, movie stars, and other iterations of the rich and famous assemble to see and be seen twiddling their thumbs ringside. The music starts, and the models emerge in weird ensembles of wearable art worn just the once. Descendants of the silhouette appear at fundraisers and on the sidewalk, rich ladies in ready-to-wear, teens in copycat cookie-cuts by H&M.

Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, Thomas’s newest book, surveys the careers and private lives of two famous English designers. Their trajectories, Thomas argues, are yoked not just by biographical parallels, but by systemic changes within the fashion industry that put global expansion ahead of artistry. She describes the nuts and bolts of distribution and shipping and the profiteers who govern fashion conglomerates, such as LVMH. She explains how couture functions in fashion as a kind of Catherine wheel, the white-hot center throwing off little sparks—logo-ed scents, sunglasses, lipsticks—more affordable to the aspirational upper middle class. Marie Antoinette permitted her peasants to eat cake; LVMH’s CEO Bernard Arnault upsells soccer moms on the sprinkles.

High fashion, it’s scarcely necessary to say, is an extreme, outré slice of the world. The ego and delusion and showing-off that inhabit most, if not all, industries are, to an extent, marketable skills herein. The pace is as breakneck as any field in which there’s real money at stake—Wall Street, the NFL—but the office culture is a species unto itself. A regular job may have you staring at spreadsheets until after 7 p.m., but you compensate with a Sunday picnic, a glass or three of Sancerre sur l’herbe, or a salubrious day hike. If you’ve been logging weeks in the atelier day and night surrounded by bolts of fabric, fragile 15-year-old Estonians draped in unfinished frocks, and ticking clocks whose second hands warp in a different direction depending on whether you’re on speed or Valium, you may not quite know what to do with your downtime.