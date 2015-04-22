Gods and Kings: The Rise and Fall of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano, Thomas’s newest book, surveys the careers and private lives of two famous English designers. Their trajectories, Thomas argues, are yoked not just by biographical parallels, but by systemic changes within the fashion industry that put global expansion ahead of artistry. She describes the nuts and bolts of distribution and shipping and the profiteers who govern fashion conglomerates, such as LVMH. She explains how couture functions in fashion as a kind of Catherine wheel, the white-hot center throwing off little sparks—logo-ed scents, sunglasses, lipsticks—more affordable to the aspirational upper middle class. Marie Antoinette permitted her peasants to eat cake; LVMH’s CEO Bernard Arnault upsells soccer moms on the sprinkles.

High fashion, it’s scarcely necessary to say, is an extreme, outré slice of the world. The ego and delusion and showing-off that inhabit most, if not all, industries are, to an extent, marketable skills herein. The pace is as breakneck as any field in which there’s real money at stake—Wall Street, the NFL—but the office culture is a species unto itself. A regular job may have you staring at spreadsheets until after 7 p.m., but you compensate with a Sunday picnic, a glass or three of Sancerre sur l’herbe, or a salubrious day hike. If you’ve been logging weeks in the atelier day and night surrounded by bolts of fabric, fragile 15-year-old Estonians draped in unfinished frocks, and ticking clocks whose second hands warp in a different direction depending on whether you’re on speed or Valium, you may not quite know what to do with your downtime.

Galliano and Mcqueen spent a good deal of their downtime in chemically altered states, and their working hours making clothes that are intoxicating. Galliano’s are whimsical, romantic, and nostalgic. They allude to long-gone moments (the Russian Revolution, courtesans in Imperial China) and resemble historical fiction set in motion. He has found inspiration in classic movies and obscure manuscripts—A Streetcar Named Desire, letters exchanged by Freud and Jung about sadomasochism. McQueen, meanwhile, trained as a tailor on Savile Row. He took traditional techniques he’d learned in establishment bastions in rebellious directions. His radical silhouettes included the Bumster-cut pant. McQueen considered the lumbar region, right up to the apex of the ass crack, to be an erogenous zone heretofore neglected by fashion designers, and we can hold him responsible for every glimpse of hip bone above low-rise jeans we’ve witnessed since. He made use of unusual textiles and materials such as Lurex. “He can cut material like God,” said Isabella Blow, the eccentric aristocrat who served as his patroness after she saw his first collection. (She bought just about all of it.) Without McQueen, we might never have beheld Lady Gaga’s apotheosis, and though I’m no Little Monster, I’m a fan of Alexander McQueen. I’m happy he lived long enough to create many collections of insane and amazing clothes. “Savage Beauty,” which was viewed by 650,000 people at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute last year, displayed some of them. The show was one of the most attended exhibitions in the museum’s history, and opened in March at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, McQueen’s hometown.