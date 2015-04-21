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Fady Joudah/

I Saw The Artist Who Saved Your Life

Permanently hung up in a gallery in our city
if one can call a city theirs

He was at sea
and from the sea the hills were a typography
of a wish upon a dandelion

but I “don’t think the lion’s smiling
when he his incisors shows”

Dandelion Taraxacum
from the Arabic tarashuq scattering
dispersal whose leaves if chewed
make you pee

The hills appeared as a palette of words
that tastes of tremor

a dopamine shuffle on pond face
unstilled by zephyr
and drawing in drowning

It was raining chalk non stop
up and down the shore

Fady Joudah

Fady Joudah’s newest poetry collection is Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance.

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Poetry, Culture