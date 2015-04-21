I Saw The Artist Who Saved Your Life

Permanently hung up in a gallery in our city

if one can call a city theirs



He was at sea

and from the sea the hills were a typography

of a wish upon a dandelion



but I “don’t think the lion’s smiling

when he his incisors shows”



Dandelion Taraxacum

from the Arabic tarashuq scattering

dispersal whose leaves if chewed

make you pee



The hills appeared as a palette of words

that tastes of tremor



a dopamine shuffle on pond face

unstilled by zephyr

and drawing in drowning



It was raining chalk non stop

up and down the shore