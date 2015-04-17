America's Political Obsession With the "Middle Class" Hurts Workers

Just who are these everyday Americans? Clinton’s choice of contrast—“the deck,” she says, “is still stacked in favor of those at the top”—gives a hint. And so does the video’s imagery, detailing the daily lives of restaurant and factory workers, among others. Judging by the interpretation of the commentariat, these everyday Americans are meant to represent the great, mythical American middle class.

It’s an odd state of affairs when nine out of ten people imagine themselves to be part of the middle class, as The New York Times’ Patricia Cohen recently pointed out. “The middle-class label is as much about aspirations among Americans as it is about economics,” Cohen observes. “But a perspective that was once characterized by comfort and optimism has increasingly been overlaid with stress and anxiety.”

Thanks to the economic volatility of the last several years, and thanks to the fact that many of those who imagine themselves to be part of the middle class have been disproportionately impacted by the recession compared to their ostensibly middle class compatriots, a sense of belonging in the middle class no longer correlates with the socioeconomic stability of a spot in the middle.