Will Bower was closest thing the PUMAs had to an official spokesman. After setting up a Facebook group to organize disaffected Clinton supporters, he became a darling of cable news producers and made regular appearances to speak on behalf of disgruntled Hillary voters through the fall. A lifelong Democrat, Bower recounts stints as a young volunteer for the Dukakis campaign and as a protester in 2000 after the Supreme Court’s Bush v. Gore decision, as well as his career as a party activist in Washington. “My Democratic credentials were unassailable,” he says.

For years, Bower had been increasingly critical of what he says is an undemocractic party nomination process: Iowa's caucus is given disproportionate influence in the primaries thanks to its spot on the calendar, and Iowa's caucuses, which require a larger investment of time and effort than traditional voting, exclude people who have to work or care for a family. (In January 2008, Obama, at that time still a relative upstart, coasted to a win in Iowa while Clinton focused her campaign in, and won, New Hampshire.) Bower's final break from the party came on May 31, 2008, after Democratic leadership moved to strip half of the delegates from Michigan and Florida in retaliation for those states moving their primaries to earlier dates. Clinton had won both large states; losing those delegates all but sealed the nomination for Obama. Clinton supporters saw the decision by the party's Rules and Bylaws Committee as an act of betrayal. Two days later, the term PUMA was born.

“It was life-changing, it was dramatic, it was tumultuous,” Bower says. “I was never a Republican before 2008, I never considered myself a Republican. But I started going to Log Cabin meetings.”

