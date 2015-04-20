The Trauma of Writing About Trauma

So, there’s the challenge of being waist-deep in disturbing subject matter all day and feeling that speaking publicly about how disturbed you are will affect your perceived impartiality. (Wolfe asks, "What is the 'impartial stance' on rape in conflict, anyway?") And added to that, there’s the issue of location. The very shift in the landscape of journalism that has made it possible for there to be more space for more people to write about these topics, the internet, has increased the likelihood that those people will be freelancers who work from home. When you don’t have an office, you can't leave your work there. Without set work hours, you can’t clock out. It's not so much a matter of taking the trauma home with you; the trauma lives at home with you.

Brittney Cooper, a Salon columnist and college professor who writes about anti-black and gender-based violence, told me she finds it helpful to talk to other people who do the kind of work she does, both in academia and in mainstream media. Acknowledgement that the work is hard helps, she says. "Sometimes we’ll get together and talk and drink and vent,” she told me “I mean, how many ways can you say 'stop killing us?'" That happens both in the flesh and on Twitter, which she uses for comedy, absurdity, and cultural creativity. A more powerful coping mechanism for Cooper, she told me, is remembering that as hard as her work is, it is easier than it was for those who came before her—women like journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells. "Things could be worse," she said. "It's the easiest it's ever been, to be a black woman doing this work, and it still isn't easy at all. So I try to remember the extreme difficulty of those who paved the way."

In a recent interview about her work and her book, McClelland said that one of the risks she weighed when deciding whether or not to write about her mental illness was that people’s perceptions of her would be negatively and irrevocably altered. Complete strangers might worry about her, as if she were some kind of fragile flower. Prospective employers might decide not to assign her certain stories, or any stories at all. She’s not alone: our culture’s stigmatization of mental illness is alive and well in journalism, and it keeps a lot of us silent about our suffering; several of the journalists I spoke to refused to go on the record if it meant revealing that they had sought mental health care as a result of their work. McClelland noted that she wrote her book because it didn’t exist when she needed it, and that she might have understood the impact that the distress was having on her if she’d been able to read another journalist’s account of PTSD or of secondary trauma.