The Trauma of Writing About Trauma

Brittney Cooper, a Salon columnist and college professor who writes about anti-black and gender-based violence, told me she finds it helpful to talk to other people who do the kind of work she does, both in academia and in mainstream media. Acknowledgement that the work is hard helps, she says. "Sometimes we’ll get together and talk and drink and vent,” she told me “I mean, how many ways can you say 'stop killing us?'" That happens both in the flesh and on Twitter, which she uses for comedy, absurdity, and cultural creativity. A more powerful coping mechanism for Cooper, she told me, is remembering that as hard as her work is, it is easier than it was for those who came before her—women like journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells. "Things could be worse," she said. "It's the easiest it's ever been, to be a black woman doing this work, and it still isn't easy at all. So I try to remember the extreme difficulty of those who paved the way."

In a recent interview about her work and her book, McClelland said that one of the risks she weighed when deciding whether or not to write about her mental illness was that people’s perceptions of her would be negatively and irrevocably altered. Complete strangers might worry about her, as if she were some kind of fragile flower. Prospective employers might decide not to assign her certain stories, or any stories at all. She’s not alone: our culture’s stigmatization of mental illness is alive and well in journalism, and it keeps a lot of us silent about our suffering; several of the journalists I spoke to refused to go on the record if it meant revealing that they had sought mental health care as a result of their work. McClelland noted that she wrote her book because it didn’t exist when she needed it, and that she might have understood the impact that the distress was having on her if she’d been able to read another journalist’s account of PTSD or of secondary trauma.

Independent journalist Jordan Kisner agrees that more discussion of the problem would make journalists feel less isolated. Kisner says that it was helpful to hear an interview with war correspondent Scott Anderson, in which he recounted his experience of coming home after working in a war zone. "He talked about being angry, and about needing a few days cushion between being on assignment and going home again because when confronted with regular life, his life, and its privileges and comforts, he gets overwhelmingly angry and despondent and alienated," Kisner recalled.

That sounded a lot like how she felt after reporting a story from inside one of the most notoriously violent and abusive prisons in the country. "I found it incredibly powerful to hear someone else talking honestly about their experience," Kisner says, "because it forced me to identify my experience as what it was: traumatic." Kisner wondered aloud if being able to consciously grapple with that trauma earlier, she might have spared herself "several months of destructive non-coping." Still, she says, it’s so rarely talked about, and she largely lacks a frame of reference for understanding the emotional and psychological aftermath of assignments that involve trauma. "How do people deal with that healthily?" she asks. "Therapy? Meditation? Just being naturally resilient? I'd like to know."

Personally, I find that therapy helps—or at least, it beats staying up for three nights in a row because you’re too afraid of your own imagination. Cooper’s mantra, "things could be worse," is a good one. For those of us who walk in the footsteps of people who suffered more, and who cover the stories of people who suffer greatly, it's true. Things could be worse. Still, for a lot of us, things are pretty bad. There are some stories that don’t leave you once you lay them down on the page. You close the doc file and send it to your editor. You close the browser tab, and if you’re like me, you hope that the stories won’t come back to you in your sleep. But the stories don't go away, and neither does the pressure to suck it up and do your job, unfazed. As Laughland said, "you’re not human if you don’t have a response."