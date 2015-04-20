Don Draper, Feminist

My own “Mad Men” moments have been many. At the first presentation I made at a General Motors meeting, a dealer in the front row asks if I could move to the left so that the audience could better see the storyboards. When I said yes and shifted, a second dealer called out “Hey, we’d rather see you.”

It’s amazing how swiftly women in the workplace have to calculate in moments like this. How much respect will I lose if I say nothing? How much animus will I invite if I say too much? How do I get back to my presentation without missing more than a beat? My response, as I recall, was some version of what I hoped was an arch, but not too arch, “I’d rather you looked at the boards.” Delivered with the requisite smile, of course. So unsurprising—ordinary, even—was this event that when I brought it up not long ago to a male colleague and friend who was in the room that day, his first response was “Oh, that happened for sure.” He then noted that he had no memory of it.

It’s also telling that even today—over a decade later—I can still remember what I was wearing: A red A-Line skirt, a black turtleneck, and boots. That the memory of my fashion choices exists at all speaks to the self-questioning that women wrestle with after they have been reduced to a stereotype—was it something I did?—and the deeply engrained belief that we can change men’s responses to us simply by changing our clothes. That memory may also explain my mixed response to “Severance,” the first episode of the second half of the final season, when account executive Joan Holloway—in the wake of being harassed by the client—dons black glasses and a high-necked blouse. It’s the sort of age-old capitulation that feels both unfortunately necessary and self-defeating.