The World's Medical Supply Chain Is Riddled With Counterfeit Drugs

Further obscuring the extent of the ersatz drug is the maze of grey market distributors it wound through. Before the counterfeit bevacizumab arrived in the United States, investigators found, it traveled through Turkey, Switzerland, Denmark, the U.K., and Canada.

Despite the scope of this scandal, the security of our medical supply chain hasn’t improved much. “It could happen tomorrow and we wouldn’t be any more protected,” Mackey said.

The process for reporting incidents of counterfeited drugs around the world is severely impaired, a study published today in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene has found. Of 169 countries, 127 reported no counterfeit incidents at all, meaning, Mackey said, that many countries are simply ignoring the problem. Without an accurate picture of the security of the medical supply chain, it’s difficult for governments to crack down on drug counterfeiting. The study is the first global-scale assessment of drug counterfeiting.