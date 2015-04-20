The World's Medical Supply Chain Is Riddled With Counterfeit Drugs

In 2012, the FDA warned physicians and medical practices that their supplies of bevacizumab, an expensive drug used in combination with chemotherapy to inhibit tumor growth, might be tainted. It turns out some hospitals were literally giving cancer patients cornstarch instead of anticancer meds: The FDA found that some batches of the counterfeit beyacizumab contained no active pharmaceutical ingredients at all.

Tim Mackey, director of the Global Health Policy Institute, said that even today it’s hard to guess exactly how many patients were exposed to the counterfeit bevacizumab; those being treated would have a high mortality rate anyway. “It’s kind of like the perfect crime,” Mackey said.

Further obscuring the extent of the ersatz drug is the maze of grey market distributors it wound through. Before the counterfeit bevacizumab arrived in the United States, investigators found, it traveled through Turkey, Switzerland, Denmark, the U.K., and Canada.

Despite the scope of this scandal, the security of our medical supply chain hasn’t improved much. “It could happen tomorrow and we wouldn’t be any more protected,” Mackey said.