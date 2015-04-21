Jeb Bush Wants to Revive Obamacare's "Death Panels." Good for Him.

This was Palin’s death panel, which she drew from the work of reactionary health reform foes in the conservative movement. It was a lie, but an effective one. Democrats in the Senate eliminated the end-of-life counseling reimbursement provision—an eminently humane incentive for physicians to help patients make crucial treatment decisions ahead of anticipated health crises—from their health reform bill.

Jeb Bush has forgotten this history, apparently—or if he hasn’t forgotten it, then he just picked one hell of a fight. The former Florida governor has made no secret of his opposition to Obamacare, but only last week did he reveal that he might like the law a little bit more if it had kept these “death panels,” and turbocharged them. Bush almost certainly wasn't intending to take a stand against the right-wing fanatics in his party, but with his comments, he's stumbled heedlessly into a very ugly conflict with them anyway.



“In hindsight, the one thing that I would have loved to have seen was an advance directive where the [Schiavo] family would have sorted this out,” Bush said at a political forum in New Hampshire on Friday. “I think if we’re going to mandate anything from government, it might be that if you’re going to take Medicare, you also sign up for an advance directive where you talk about this before you’re so disabled.”