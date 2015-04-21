Jeb Bush Wants to Revive Obamacare's "Death Panels." Good for Him.

“In hindsight, the one thing that I would have loved to have seen was an advance directive where the [Schiavo] family would have sorted this out,” Bush said at a political forum in New Hampshire on Friday. “I think if we’re going to mandate anything from government, it might be that if you’re going to take Medicare, you also sign up for an advance directive where you talk about this before you’re so disabled.”

Bush’s views on end of life planning don’t stem directly from his empathy with the elderly and infirm but from his involvement in the political fight over Terri Schiavo. The now-deceased Florida woman became the focal point of a partisan fiasco, when Republicans decided to take sides in a dispute between her husband and her parents over whether her feeding tube should be removed.

Schiavo was in her 20s when her health crisis occurred, so a Medicare advanced directive mandate wouldn’t have applied to her. Had her wishes been known for other reasons before she became brain damaged, it might have obviated the ensuing legal struggle, but it’s unusual for people that young to have formalized end-of-life plans. That Bush developed his views in such an unusual crucible suggests he might not understand how controversial—or, rather, cynically exploitable—they are.

Bush’s proposal is far more radical than anything Democrats attempted to include in the Affordable Care Act. An advanced directive is a legally binding document that establishes a patient’s treatment preferences before injury or deteriorating health makes it impossible for them to make acute decisions. Doctors who treat the terminally ill generally counsel their patients through this process as a matter of basic professionalism. What Palin called a “death panel” would have merely required Medicare to treat this kind of counseling as the health service that it clearly is, the way many private insurance plans do.

By contrast, Bush’s version would institutionalize end-of-life counseling far more aggressively. It would make grappling with your end of life treatment preferences—and thus your death—an obligatory condition of Medicare’s social contract. In a purely abstract sense, this would constitute a dramatic improvement to national policy—both in terms of the human condition, and in more bloodless fiscal terms. As a practical matter, though, it would strike many, many people as an extraordinarily inappropriate government intrusion into deeply personal matters. The political appeal of Obamacare’s ephemeral, ersatz death panel was that it drew a line at encouraging physicians to do their jobs humanely, by paying them for it, but ultimately left the end-of-life issues themselves in the hands of patients and doctors. Bush’s “death panel” would be much more coercive. Want the government to foot your medical bills? Then tell us how aggressively to keep up your pulse once you lose conscious thought.