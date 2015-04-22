Stigma and Poverty Make HIV/AIDS Deadlier in the Deep South

Five year survival rates are poor

Recent research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Southern HIV/AIDS Strategy Initiative (SASI) at Duke University Law School on nine states of the Deep South—Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas—found that people diagnosed with HIV or AIDS in these states are dying at higher rates than those diagnosed in the rest of the country. This is the case even after controlling for regional differences in age, sex, race, and area population size.

CDC/SASI research found that 27 percent of people diagnosed with AIDS in the Deep South region in 2003-2004 had died within five years of diagnosis. Although five-year survival varied among states in the Deep South, no state had a survival percentage at or above the U.S. average, 77 percent. In Louisiana, one-third of people diagnosed with AIDS and 19 percent of those diagnosed with HIV had died within five years of diagnosis.

Researchers also compared the characteristics of those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in the Deep South region to national averages and found higher percentages of young people (aged 13 to 24), blacks, females, and transmission attributed to heterosexual contact among the region’s individuals diagnosed with HIV. More than one-quarter of people diagnosed with HIV lived outside a large urban area, which is the highest percentage of any U.S. region.