Stigma and Poverty Make HIV/AIDS Deadlier in the Deep South

The Deep South region has become the epicenter of the U.S. HIV epidemic. Despite having only 28 percent of the total U.S. population, nine states in the Deep South account for nearly 40 percent of national HIV diagnoses. This region has the highest HIV diagnosis rates and the highest number of people living with HIV of any U.S. region based on data for 2008 to 2011. And new research has found that the five-year survival rate for people diagnosed with HIV or AIDS is lower in the Deep South than in the rest of the country.

So why are we seeing higher death rates and lower survival rates among those living with HIV in the Deep South? The reasons are complicated, but poverty, social stigma, lack of health-care infrastructure, and more rural geography likely all play a role.

Five year survival rates are poor

Recent research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Southern HIV/AIDS Strategy Initiative (SASI) at Duke University Law School on nine states of the Deep South—Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas—found that people diagnosed with HIV or AIDS in these states are dying at higher rates than those diagnosed in the rest of the country. This is the case even after controlling for regional differences in age, sex, race, and area population size.

CDC/SASI research found that 27 percent of people diagnosed with AIDS in the Deep South region in 2003-2004 had died within five years of diagnosis. Although five-year survival varied among states in the Deep South, no state had a survival percentage at or above the U.S. average, 77 percent. In Louisiana, one-third of people diagnosed with AIDS and 19 percent of those diagnosed with HIV had died within five years of diagnosis.