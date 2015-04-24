Let's Be Clear About What the Armenian Genocide Was—and Wasn't

In his newly published Great Catastrophe, Thomas de Waal aptly summarizes the most important recent scholarship on the genocide. A central theme de Waal cites is a wartime process of “cumulative radicalization” of the rulers of the Young Turk administration, also know as the Committee for Union and Progress (CUP). These were nationalist reformers who sought to modernize the “Sick Man of Europe,” as the Ottoman Empire was called during the nineteenth century. Their genocidal policies cannot be attributed to some primitive tribalism, since, as de Waal writes, the “leading Young Turk officials were among the most Europeanized and best-educated members of society.”

The Young Turk triumvirate known as the Three Pashas had de facto rule of the empire following a January 1913 coup. Two wars in the Balkans in 1912 and 1913 displaced large numbers of Ottoman Muslims: Losing territory and politically unstable, the empire was in peril. The following year, the Young Turks joined the Germans to take on the Entente forces of the U.K., France, and the Russian Empire.

World War I, and particularly the confrontation with the Russians on its eastern border, incited the Young Turks to increasingly see the Armenians as a potential fifth column. In the four decades leading up to the genocide, de Waal notes that the Armenians “had been a (mostly willing) pawn in European Great Power politics.” To deal with this perceived security threat, the Young Turks—specifically, Talat Pasha—planned to collectively punish the Armenian population through “demographic re-engineering,” remaking the ethnic landscape of eastern Anatolia. Several scholars have noted that the aim was to keep Armenians at 5 to 10 percent of the population in these regions (“a target that was sometimes over-fulfilled and reduced to almost zero,” de Waal writes). It was chillingly successful. Government forces deported and massacred more than million Armenians, while also forcing women and children to assimilate (tens of thousands of their descendants have grown up with Kurdish or Turkish identities).