The Man Who Recorded Walter Scott's Death Deserves to Be Paid

In communities where police legitimacy is in low reserve, many people often try to keep a wide berth from the law. In fact, some states tip the scales in favor of protecting police. A bill being considered in Texas would require witnesses to keep from 25 to 100 feet away from police encounters with residents.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, a young woman who used her Blackberry to record encounters with police was charged with a Class 1 felony under a law there that restricted people from recording police without their knowledge. She was later acquitted, but even the possibility of prosecution remains a significant deterrent for potential witnesses.

Second, bystanders may face legal action for unrelated matters if they witness police violence and decide to come forward. They are making themselves visible to police in ways that undermine their own security from police attention. It is not unusual for police to make suspects out of witnesses or people who submit complaints. Alice Goffman’s book, On the Run, details how some police, when they need evidence, may pressure bystanders or even spouses to turn into informants.