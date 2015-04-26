Why Americans Don't Treat Fatal Gun Negligence as a Crime

Gun negligence cases do not fare much better in civil courts. Such cases may seem best suited to civil cases, but civil judgments do not rescind the gun rights of negligent shooters. Also, in many unintentional shootings, the only people who could claim damages would be the gun owner himself or his family—when a preschooler gets hold of a parent’s unsecured gun and kills his sibling, the negligent parent would need to sue himself. With no criminal or civil recourse, these avoidable deaths go unaddressed by the justice system.

When a surviving family member does sue a negligent gun owner for the death of a child or spouse, their lawsuits often fail. Andrew McClurg, a law professor at the University of Memphis, has written extensively on what he sees as a “right to be negligent” that has arisen from the failure of courts to hold negligent gun owners accountable. McClurg sees these rulings as flagrant violations of tort principles that result from strange mistakes in reasoning about risk—judges have ruled in favor of negligent gun owners because specific chains of events were unforeseeable.

For example, in Strever v. Cline, the Montana Supreme Court decided that a gun owner who left a loaded handgun in an unlocked truck parked on a public street was not liable for the death of a boy killed with the gun. Four boys rummaged through the truck, left, then returned to look for things to steal. One of them found the handgun, waved it around, and unintentionally killed another boy. The court decided that it was impossible to foresee that the boys would make two trips to the truck or that one of them would wave the gun around, and so decided the gun owner was not at fault. But those details are incidental, says McClurg—we don’t need to foresee such specifics, we only need to foresee the risk of the shooting. Leaving a loaded gun in an unlocked, unattended truck is negligent because someone such as a child might access it and harm someone, and that risk of harm is exactly what panned out.

Findings in other civil cases against negligent gun owners suggest that political sensibilities motivate some decisions by the court. In one case McClurg examined, a gun owner kept a loaded handgun next to a tray of change in his bedroom, which he allowed his teenage daughter to raid for spending money. Sometimes she did this with her boyfriend; eventually, the boyfriend took the gun and used it to rob and murder a man who was leaving a restaurant. The victim’s family sued the girl’s father for leaving a loaded gun lying around where he knew minors could access it. The court declined to hold him liable, saying it was “not persuaded that society is prepared to extend the duties of gun owners that far.” This reasoning was not based on principles of liability, but on what the court thought the implications would be for gun ownership in America.

Indeed, political squeamishness about defining responsible gun ownership drives our failure to hold negligent gun owners accountable. It leads to statutes that protect recklessness among manufacturers and sellers, enables legislation that encourages gun proliferation, and shackles a legal system that ends up seeming more concerned about running afoul of the firearms lobby and its adherents than in protecting the public.

So what can we do? I asked McClurg. “That's the million-dollar question,” he said. “The law already supports liability, so it would require a change in our mindset.”

If we want to see criminal charges more consistently brought against negligent gun owners, more specific legislation is in order. Don Kleine, the attorney for Douglas County, Nebraska, explained, “The way we file a charge is based on the laws the legislature passes. If we want to charge something, we have to have a statute somewhere. If the legislature would enact something to give us some guidance, to say, ‘This is something we feel is so inappropriate that we’re going to have a law that says that if somebody doesn’t put their gun away the right way or leaves it accessible to a child without the proper safeguards on it, then that’s a crime,’ then that would certainly help us—we have to have a law to enforce.”

Otherwise, he explained, it remains a civil issue. Without a statute, there’s no crime. With politicians as timid as prosecutors, we won’t be seeing those statutes anytime soon.