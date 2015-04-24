Bodies in Flux

Theory doesn’t provide any easy answers, or even any at all. But lived experience, in all of its messiness, provides a context for understanding.

In this way, fragments of academic texts rub up against confessional details and domestic routines, connecting the experiences of Nelson’s family to a larger narrative of identity politics and radical theory. The Argonauts is littered with quotes from intellectuals like Eve Sedgwick and Judith Butler, and approaches theory from a place that privileges personal experience over disembodied knowledge. Between meditations on passages by Susan Sontag and D.W. Winnicott, a psychoanalyst best known for his writings on child development, Nelson sandwiches the experience of watching her new baby crawl in the backyard, making sure he doesn’t put anything inappropriate in his mouth. “[On] all fours at the threshold of our backyard. … His soft little tongue, always whitened in the center from milk, nudges out of his mouth in gentle anticipation, a turtle bobbing out of its shell.” Sontag lets her access her desire for something more than theory—and erotics. But when it comes to what Nelson feels for her baby, she insists that of theory and erotics, “neither is dirty, neither is mirthful enough.” Neither manages to be completely encompassing.

Winnicott’s maternal psychoanalysis, on the other hand, gives Nelson a way to talk about ordinary devotion, the absolutely common feeling she has for her child. “You, reader,” she addresses us, “are alive today, reading this because someone adequately policed your mouth exploring.” Nelson strives to recover the maternal from being dismissed as merely ordinary, or worse, shameful.

The book’s most explicit example of this shaming comes in the form of a memory Nelson has of a graduate school seminar with comparative literature professor Jane Gallop and art critic Rosalind Krauss. With novelistic detail—Gallop is “droopy-eyed and louche” while Krauss is “feline” and “groomed”—Nelson recalls Gallop’s Barthesian reading of a slide show of her family photos, and how in response, “Krauss acted as though Gallop should be ashamed for trotting out naked pictures of herself and her son in the bathtub, contaminating serious academic space with her pudgy body and unresolved, self-involved thinking.” At the time, Nelson was neither a mother nor planned on being one, but she felt on Gallop’s side in the face of such shaming.