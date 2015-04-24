Bodies in Flux

Nelson also makes a case for how we’re become accustomed to separating the two, giving evidence of how we collectively undervalue knowledge from lived experience. Her best example is her discovery, while pregnant, that men author all the best-selling maternity books. The mother may feel but the expert knows. It’s this idea of objective intellectual distance that Nelson dismantles with her own example of thinking and feeling.

In addition to reclaiming spaces for women to know and know better things they’ve felt first-hand, Nelson’s visceral approach makes the conceptual accessible. The poet Eileen Myles, whom Nelson has studied with, has called this mode of relating to academic texts from a personal or domestic position “vernacular scholarship.” Reading Deleuze can feel like drowning in an ocean, but Nelson’s domestic vignettes are a life preserver, something you can grab onto.

Near the beginning of the memoir, Nelson recalls the signs she’d pass on the way to work every day urging “Yes on Prop 8,” the 2008 California constitutional amendment that would eventually outlaw same-sex marriage in the state. In an environment where judgments come as often from church pamphlets and Prop 8 signs as from progressive friends and acquaintances, Nelson is continually challenging easy characterizations of “conservative” and “radical,” always asking “what kind of queer is this?”

A woman standing line for the bathroom makes a biting remark about straight women always liking Harry. Is she a straight woman? Nelson wonders. Nelson, too, is self-aware about her own urges to police what is queer. An artist friend appropriates the triangle-skirt imagery of the pro-Prop 8 campaign but reverses it to depict a lesbian family. “Who wants a Prop 8 poster but with two triangle skirts?” she asks. “Maybe Cathy does, Harry shrugged.”

“Words are not good enough,” Nelson writes. “Not only are they not good enough, they are corrosive to all that is good, all that is real, all that is flow.”

Throughout, Nelson stews on whether or not queer is defined in opposition to heteronormativity. “As more queers have kids, will the presumed opposition simply wither away?” she asks. Though her book has more questions than answers, one comes away with the feeling that the danger in normalization is in becoming stagnant, in not continuing to ask these questions, in letting all categories—even those like “radical” and “queer”—become static.

While Nelson is quick to acknowledge the post-structuralist slipperiness of signs—“words are not good enough,” she writes, “Not only are they not good enough, they are corrosive to all that is good, all that is real, all that is flow”—she shows how alchemy can happen, how stacking together all these sentences and paragraphs restores words from empty symbols to meaningfulness.

Similarly, lyrical isn’t good enough to describe Nelson’s language.When I was reading, certain sentences would take me by surprise, and my breath would catch in my chest. But for inspiring such a physical reading experience, Nelson herself seemed to lack physical form. Never once did I imagine her having a whole body. That seems a strange thing to say for a book so much about bodies. But Nelson describes everything from the inside out not the outside in. I didn’t have to imagine her body in space, but I did imagine the body parts she described, the rim of her fingernail or her postpartum belly. Nelson herself had anxieties about coming apart like this. She borrowed from Winnicott’s list of primitive agonies— “going to pieces” and “falling forever”—and these two phrases become a recurring motif. To suggest wholeness would perhaps be to suggest some sort of finality or crystallization. Instead, Nelson stays fluid without clearly defined boundaries.

Reading her words feels like watching the rush of a stream, or staring at the lights from a sea of cars driving down a highway at night.

It makes sense that in the past Nelson wrote a whole book about the color blue, Bluets. Gender and color are some of the most obvious examples of how you and I might mean totally different things when we use the same word, because they’re experienced subjectively enough to become complicated. Throughout The Argonauts, flux is offered as an alternative to restrictive binaries: male/female, normative/transgressive, hetero/queer, mother/scholar. Harry has surgery and starts taking testosterone. Nelson is four months pregnant. “It may have seemed as though your body as becoming more and more ‘male,’ mine, more and more ‘female,’” Nelson writes. “But… on the inside, we were two human animals undergoing transformations beside each other, bearing each other loose witness,” she continues. “In other words, we were aging.” Nelson’s only truth is change, and she’s able to imbue a real sense of it in her prose. Reading her words feels like watching the rush of a stream, or staring at the lights from a sea of cars driving down a highway at night. Above all else, Nelson champions transformation.

Although Nelson doesn’t say it in so many words, The Argonauts affirms that love is a radical act. The book’s title comes from Roland Barthes. In his writing, Barthes repeatedly refers to a ship—the Argo, which is replaced plank by plank by its crew—to speak of the tangible renewal of love each time the lover professes her love. Barthes goes on to say “the task of love and language is to give to one and the same phrase inflections which will be forever new.” Nelson and Harry’s relationship flows similarly, in that they’re always “moving, shape-shifting.” By inscribing the book “to Harry,” Nelson imbues The Argonauts with the fluid, radical love present in her relationship.

Of all the different voices Nelson uses to privilege change over any kind of stasis, her lover’s words are the ones that encapsulate all the other cursive sentences and paragraphs. “I’m not on my way anywhere,” Harry tells her. There is no resolution. His is a body in flux. After all the emotional and intellectual care Nelson puts into questioning these identities, Nelson comes to the conclusion that queerness is less about “same-sex” or an identity based in opposition to “hetero” and more about being honest with the constant state of becoming; it’s about forgoing the urge to resolve. “Sometimes,” Nelson writes, “the shit stays messy.” Through her flickering prose, Nelson reminds us that there is real pleasure in change.