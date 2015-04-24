Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Crimes Were Terrible, But Morality Has Nothing to Do With It

Defense attorneys are arguing that Tsarnaev did not act independently but was under the sway of his older brother Tamerlan, who died during the police pursuit. This is what they must argue to avoid execution, and I’m firmly on their side. But their argument could go further: Tsarnaev was acting under the influence of his genes and his environment, of which Tamerlan was a part, and he had no choice other than to bomb the Boston Marathon.

Of course, such an argument is highly unlikely to sway a jury. But to see how the notion of pure libertarian free will is used by prosecutors asking for execution, here’s an excerpt from Wednesday’s New York Times article on the Tsarnaev case. I’ve highlighted the parts that suggest Tsarnaev had a real choice about what he did:

Millions of people come from dysfunctional families, Ms. Pellegrini said, but they do not blow past normal boundary lines to become murderers, as Mr. Tsarnaev did. “The lines he was willing to cross make him fundamentally different,” she told the jury. And he should not be able to shirk responsibility for heinous crimes that he committed by blaming someone else, she said. She quoted Shakespeare (“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves”) to convey that people choose the lives they lead. “His destiny was determined by his actions, and he was destined and determined to be America’s worst nightmare,” she said. He “twisted the marathon into something cruel and ugly for his own purposes.”

There are of course good reasons to punish people like Tsarnaev, even if one is a determinist. Punishment keeps someone who is liable to do further damage away from society (sequestration); it serves as a deterrent to others (even though execution isn’t a deterrent, being caught and imprisoned is, as we can see from what happened during the famous Montreal Police strike of 1969); and in some cases (but probably not Tsarnaev’s) it’s possible to rehabilitate offenders when they’re confined, so that they pose little danger to society when they’re released. The effects of each of these rationales can in principle be judged by science, though the “experiments” will be hard and expensive. Still, a good society must surely try.