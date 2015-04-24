Acting Without Thinking

In fact, West himself is guilty of this. After The New Republic published Michael Eric Dyson's “The Ghost of Cornel West,” West, on Facebook, sought to deflect the criticism, writing, “the marvelous new militancy in our Ferguson moment should compel us to focus on what really matters,” and then gave a lengthy (and worthy) list of problems facing the globe.

The problem with this argument is that while problems like racism and climate change are easy to identify, solutions are much harder to come by—and in fact impossible to achieve without intense and serious debate. All serious politics involves developing a program of action. To forego intellectual debate as an unnecessary luxury is to doom activist energy to manifest itself as merely a wail of anguish, a litany of complaints without any agenda.

If we accept the principles of hyper-pragmatism, then it’s never a good time to think and argue, since the world is always full of evils that need to be protested. But in point of fact, the most effective protest movements have been enriched by a realization that debating ideas and strategy matter as much as describing problems. A notable example is African American struggle for liberation, which has been driven forward by a series of contentious debates, ranging from W.E.B. Du Bois’s critique of Booker T. Washington in the beginning of the twentieth century to Harold Cruse’s lambasting of leading figures like James Baldwin in the 1960s. These polemic exchanges were often bitter and personal, but they pushed politics forward.

Back in the '60s, the Marxist cultural critic Theodor Adorno astutely decried what he called the “actionism” of the New Left. “Actionism is regressivism,” Adorno wrote, noting that the advocates of actionism believe “theory is repressive” but in fact “immediate action, which always evokes taking a swing, is incomparably closer to oppression than the thought that catches its best.” The difficult task of building a less repressive world, of walking the tightrope between spontaneity and organization, “cannot be found other than through theory.”