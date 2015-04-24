The Secret to James Harden's Greatness Is Hidden in His Beard

James Harden had facial hair at Arizona State, even a respectable enough beard by his second season. But—and this can’t be emphasized enough—it was simply a beard, not “the beard.” At Arizona State, Harden was an average-looking guy with sleepy eyes and a chin that, when he smiled, seemed a little too narrow for his otherwise broad features. It wasn't until Harden’s second season in the NBA that we began to see hints of the masterpiece that sits beneath his face today. And yet, like Harden’s game at the time, his beard remained a work in progress. It already had that mesmerizing deep-black glow, yes, but the kid from Arizona State was still detectable somewhere in there.

Only in Harden’s third season did the beard leave the rest of the face behind and venture off on its own. In the process Harden was transformed from an average-looking guy to a distinctly handsome guy. The too-narrow chin vanished beneath a beard that not only perfectly complemented his broad face, but also made his sleepy eyes seem sober, even wise. Whereas before he looked merely tired, Harden now appeared weary from battle, burdened by some great truth. Still, it was possible to detect small patches that were less robust than the rest, clearings in the dense forest. The beard’s one significant flaw—a scraggly patch beneath the lower lip where a bit of skin has always been visible—remained. Harden had the beard of a preacher in the wilderness but not yet the beard of a true prophet.

Then, it happened: During Harden's fourth season, his breakout year with the Houston Rockets (his scoring rose from 16.8 to 25.9 points per game), the beard had a breakout season of its own. The skin below the lower lip all but disappeared. The less-robust patches were now lush. The beard now seemed to contain hidden powers—as if, were you to reach into it, your hand might come back out with some small treasure.

Yes, it could be a coincidence that Harden's game took an astonishing leap even as he grew an astonishing beard. It’s also possible that whatever hormonal or physiological changes that make it possible to grow such a magnificent beard made it possible to crossover an NBA defender until he falls down and then hit a step-back three. But the most likely, or at least obvious, explanation is that the beard was not the effect, rather the cause.

If that sounds far-fetched, consider the research that suggest that merely assuming a confident pose for a few minutes can make a big difference in how you feel about yourself, can even raise testosterone levels and cause cortisol levels to drop. If standing with your hands on your hips can change a person, imagine what a beard like Harden’s could do for a person. Imagine the difference between looking in the mirror and seeing Harden’s Arizona State face and his current face. Not only does it seem likely that the beard turned Harden into a far more confident player, it’s almost impossible to imagine that it didn’t.