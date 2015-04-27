Elite Universities Are Turning Our Kids Into Corporate Stooges

Trying to do what you love is a romantic notion that we shouldn’t believe will pan out for most people, as it contradicts economics and common sense. Why would a company have to pay you to do something you enjoy? We pay for things we like, and we get paid for things we don't like. But this idea that you should enjoy what you do burdens workers with guilt. The message is that if you don't find that magical unicorn, the beloved job, then you lack creativity and courage.

This is a preposterous way to think about our relationship with our jobs. Sure, there are a few creative types who can find careers they enjoy as musicians, actors, or even teachers. Faust advocates that only those with a passion for finance go into that field, but surely today’s economy demands more people staring at spreadsheets and profit margins than are truly passionate about those tasks. It's implausible in an economy with so many unemployed people (i.e., unable to find any job) that we should expect ourselves to find jobs we love and feel like failures when we don't.

Americans typically decide where they’re going to college, and even which majors and careers they’ll pursue, at 17 years old, long before most people can be expected to know what they want to do with their lives or to even have a solid conception of who they are. Yet from that point forward they’re initiated into a system of debt, investment, and “human capital.” Questions like Who do I want to be? and What is the best use of my life? are warped by the question How am I going to pay this money back? By embracing the language and priorities of the market, elite universities make it more difficult for intelligent but impressionable students to see through the haze of money and economic success. So we can hardly blame students, as Deresiewicz does, for caring more about their careers than their education. This cannot be addressed at an individual level, by imploring teenagers to “do what you love.” Instead, we need to untether the university from the corporate world, and instead of blaming debt-ridden students for making financially motivated decisions, we need to see them as part of the larger problem of inequality. And we should even stop trying to convince every high schooler in America that college is the right choice for them.