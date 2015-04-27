Broadway Is More Welcoming to Gay Men Than Lesbians. Will 'Fun Home' Change That?

Being gay is an important part of the narrative of the musical Fun Home, which is based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir of the same name and opened on Broadway this month. The protagonist, the adult Alison, announces: "My Dad and I both grew up in the same small Pennsylvania town and he was gay and I was gay and he killed himself and I," she pauses, "became a lesbian cartoonist." Throughout the musical, the adult Alison (Beth Malone) revisits two younger versions of herself to try to better understand her relationship with her closeted, inscrutable father (Michael Cerveris). The show's queer identity is one of the reasons it will have a place in the Broadway history books: While lesbians have appeared in Broadway musicals previously, this is a show that puts a lesbian in a leading role.

Broadway has hosted a number of musicals about LGBT characters featuring men in leading roles. La Cage aux Folles opened in 1983 and has been revived twice since. Hugh Jackman won a Tony in 2004 for playing Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz. Last year, a production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris opened to great acclaim. That production and 2013's Kinky Boots, about a drag queen who helps a British shoe factory, are still running.

But fewer plays and musicals have dealt with lesbian characters. As Karman Kregloe explained on the website AfterEllen.com in 2007: "[T]he history of lesbians in musical theater (unlike that of gay men) is sparse and inconsistent." Kregloe notes "prominent—but not central—lesbian relationship[s]" in Rent and The Color Purple, which is getting a new production on Broadway soon, while also pointing out shows that "delight in rehashing the oldest and most persistent lesbian stereotypes," like Hairspray and Legally Blonde. When Fun Home was about to open at the Public Theater in 2013 June Thomas at Slate asked: "Is America ready for a musical about a middle-aged, butch lesbian?" Back then, the show had not received its Broadway run, and playwright Lisa Kron wondered to Thomas: "Are people willing to go there with people who are always on the outskirts, particularly of this form?" In August, David Levesley at Mic wrote that the show "will entirely change the way we talk about lesbians on stage," calling it "most daring, relentless analysis of homosexual identity on the New York stage right now."

LGBT representation on Broadway can conjure up thoughts of anthems like "I Am What I Am" from La Cage aux Folles, "the first Broadway musical ever to give center stage to a homosexual love affair," as Frank Rich wrote in his 1983 review of the show for The New York Times. The importance of La Cage should not be understated, nor should the honest romance at its center, but it is a story about a triumph over homophobia, which Rich deemed "sometimes as shamelessly calculating as a candidate for public office." While this isn't how every Broadway musical focusing on LGBT characters operates—take Falsettos, being revived next year, a story of a family during the AIDS crisis; or Hedwig and the Angry Inch, currently running—it’s a formula that was revived as recently as 2013 when Kinky Boots won the Tony for best new musical. (Kinky Boots and La Cage share a book writer, Harvey Fierstein.) The intention is uplift, with a simple message of acceptance.