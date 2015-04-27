Broadway Is More Welcoming to Gay Men Than Lesbians. Will 'Fun Home' Change That?

But fewer plays and musicals have dealt with lesbian characters. As Karman Kregloe explained on the website AfterEllen.com in 2007: "[T]he history of lesbians in musical theater (unlike that of gay men) is sparse and inconsistent." Kregloe notes "prominent—but not central—lesbian relationship[s]" in Rent and The Color Purple, which is getting a new production on Broadway soon, while also pointing out shows that "delight in rehashing the oldest and most persistent lesbian stereotypes," like Hairspray and Legally Blonde. When Fun Home was about to open at the Public Theater in 2013 June Thomas at Slate asked: "Is America ready for a musical about a middle-aged, butch lesbian?" Back then, the show had not received its Broadway run, and playwright Lisa Kron wondered to Thomas: "Are people willing to go there with people who are always on the outskirts, particularly of this form?" In August, David Levesley at Mic wrote that the show "will entirely change the way we talk about lesbians on stage," calling it "most daring, relentless analysis of homosexual identity on the New York stage right now."

LGBT representation on Broadway can conjure up thoughts of anthems like "I Am What I Am" from La Cage aux Folles, "the first Broadway musical ever to give center stage to a homosexual love affair," as Frank Rich wrote in his 1983 review of the show for The New York Times. The importance of La Cage should not be understated, nor should the honest romance at its center, but it is a story about a triumph over homophobia, which Rich deemed "sometimes as shamelessly calculating as a candidate for public office." While this isn't how every Broadway musical focusing on LGBT characters operates—take Falsettos, being revived next year, a story of a family during the AIDS crisis; or Hedwig and the Angry Inch, currently running—it’s a formula that was revived as recently as 2013 when Kinky Boots won the Tony for best new musical. (Kinky Boots and La Cage share a book writer, Harvey Fierstein.) The intention is uplift, with a simple message of acceptance.

Fun Home has no dance-in-the-aisles anthem of pride, but the inherent quality of Alison's identity is what makes the show "radical and amazing," according to Stacy Wolf, a Princeton University professor, who studies queerness in theater. In the song "Ring of Keys"—which dramatizes a moment in Bechdel's book when the young Alison sees and admires a butch woman in a luncheonette—Kron wrote from the perspective of Small Alison (Sydney Lucas). "Because butch women have been such a reflexive target of ridicule, like an automatic, easy laugh … there were so many descriptions and words and phrases that I felt like I couldn't use because I felt like they tapped into those stereotypes in popular culture," she said. "I just really tried to picture what she looked like to that girl."