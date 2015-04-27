Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s Sentencing Is Putting Everyone Through Hell

Throughout this testimony jurors occasionally wept, as did many in the courtroom, including at least one court security officer and some of the journalists present. It is no surprise that many jurors sitting in capital murder cases are so traumatized by this process that a startlingly high number seek counseling after rendering their verdict.

In a sense, the most difficult part of this decision remains ahead of the jury. Today, as Tsarnaev's lawyers begin to make their case for sparing his life, they, too, are invoking as powerful a narrative as they can of his life, hoping to inspire mercy in the jury. They have already begun talking about Tsarnaev’s childhood, particularly his relationship with his radicalized older brother, Tamerlan, who the defense says masterminded the attack. In contrast with the horrific nature of the crimes Tsarnaev has been convicted of, jurors will hear days, possibly weeks, of testimony on the young man's life: Before the bombings, he was by all accounts largely unremarkable, an amiable pothead with a wide circle of friends, a promising student with no history of violence.

The attorneys will have to defend Tsarnaev not because his actions are defensible, but because it his right to have a defense, and because they, like so many others, oppose capital punishment. Among western industrialized nations, the United States is the sole country that has the death penalty. Many reasons have been offered for its abolition: that it is immoral, that it is not an effective deterrent, that it is more costly than incarceration. It has been described as “a violent public spectacle of official homicide, and one that endorses killing to solve social problems.”

The emotional toll of revisiting the bombings in excruciating detail goes beyond the jurors or those in the courtroom. The family of Martin Richard includes his sister, Jane, who lost a leg in the bombing; his mother, Denise, who lost an eye; and his father, Bill, whose legs caught shrapnel and whose eardrums were perforated in the blast. Bill Richard took the stand during the earlier phase of the trial where Tsarnaev’s guilt was established, but the family has been notably absent from the penalty phase. Their position was made clear in an open letter to the Justice Department they authored and which was published this month on the front page of the Boston Globe. They asked the government, now that Tsarnaev has been found guilty of the bombing, to take the death penalty off the table. They wrote not expressly in opposition to the death penalty itself, but of a desire to move on and gain some measure of closure. Sentencing Tsarnaev to death would mean years of appeals that would mean their children would “grow up with the lingering, painful reminder” of what they had lost. “As long as the defendant is in the spotlight, we have no choice but to live a story told on his terms, not ours,” they wrote.

As I walked to the courthouse last week I noticed inscribed in the stone of the building wall a quote from former Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter: “The responsibility of those who exercise power in a democratic government is not to reflect inflamed public feeling but to help form its understanding.”

If the goal was simply to put Tsarnaev away for life, then the spectacle of this trial was unnecessary. Tsarnaev’s defense team reportedly offered to plead their client to life imprisonment, but the government has insisted on pursuing the death penalty. In doing so they must necessarily pursue a path that keeps the pain of the victims alive in order to incite the most retributive emotions of the jury and the public.