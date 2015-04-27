What Loretta Lynch Must Do Now

We received our latest stark reminder of that on Monday morning in Baltimore, about a half-hour’s drive up 295 North from where the new attorney general was speaking, where the funeral for Freddie Gray was taking place. The 25-year-old man died on April 19, a week after suffering a nearly complete severing of his spine and a crushed voice box while being arrested by Baltimore police. Mobile phone video recorded only a snippet of the arrest, showing Gray moaning in obvious pain and asking for an asthma inhaler (which he did not have) as he is taken into a police van that would stop three times before delivering Gray to a hospital. The officers administered no medical treatment for Gray’s devastating injuries, which doctors say must have been caused by “forceful trauma.” The police also confirmed that he was not placed in a seat belt. What exactly happened to Gray to cause those injuries was not captured on film, however, and is being investigated by the DOJ that Lynch now commands.

Gray and his friend had, it seems, committed the crime of making eye contact with the cops and then fleeing. The cops’ charging document claims Gray had a switchblade, but as Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake herself said, that is not necessarily a criminal act. Their decision to run seems to have been an accelerated version of the instinct a lot of black folks feel when we see the police. Gray’s brutal death indicates that merely looking askance at a police officer and choosing to run is a criminal offense, one that might get you the death penalty before even seeing a court or a holding cell.

At the very least, those six Baltimore cops, now suspended, did nothing to prevent Gray from dying. And, if we all have our common sense caps on, it is likely that at least one of them did much worse. One way or another, we’re dealing with a case of police abuse. It may be useful, then, to look at how Lynch dealt with another case of violence against a black man in police custody: Abner Louima. Thirty at the time, Louima was arrested and beaten severely by New York police officers outside of a Brooklyn nightclub in 1997; later they sodomized him with a broken broomstick at a precinct house. Lynch, a senior prosecutor in Brooklyn, got four of the cops convicted on a range of charges.

The cop who was the sodomizer in charge that night, Justin Volpe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Given that officers who have killed Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Dontre Hamilton, and most recently Rekia Boyd, have thus far gotten off scot free, the idea that an officer who wasn’t captured on film murdering an unarmed black person would get 30 years in jail seems almost quaint. That the woman who got that done is now the nation’s top cop, so to speak, is encouraging.

Less so is the limited time she may have to do her work. Thanks in part to the timing of her predecessor Eric Holder’s retirement and to the Senate GOP’s delay, Lynch will spend only about 20 months on the job, unless the next president decides to keep her. Still Lynch, a longtime veteran of the DOJ, can accomplish a change of tone, one that can perhaps do more to speed cultural change in law enforcement on the state and local level than did Holder.