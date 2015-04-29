The Raw Epic Poetry of the South's Forgotten Genius Is Ready for a Comeback

When the rain hits the snake in the head, he closes his eyes and wishes he were asleep in a tire on the side of the road, so boys could roll him over, forever.

It is difficult to fully grasp where Stanford’s orphic power came from. The adopted son of a levee engineer, his youth was spent in Memphis and the Ozarks; he attended a prep school in a Benedictine monastery in Subiaco, Arkansas. But by his early teens, he had already developed a voice pitched to his surroundings and to the heritage of poet-storytellers. The writer Lorenzo Thomas called Stanford “a dadgum redneck Surrealist” and “a swamprat Rimbaud.” James Wright, when blurbing Stanford’s first collection, couldn’t get over his own shock: “It is astonishing to me that I was not even aware of this superbly accomplished and moving poet.”

If the poetry was met with awe by those who read it, the man himself seems to have had a similar effect. “He was as handsome as the sun,” said C.D. Wright, the poet who co-founded Lost Roads Publishers with Stanford and was also his lover for several years. “A big head of girly curls, a long torso and short legs,” she wrote, “the intimation of a satyr.” “To know Frank then was to see how Jesus got his followers,” said the novelist Ellen Gilchrist. “Everybody worshipped him.” Stanford didn’t complete his undergraduate studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville but developed a group of friends and advocates among the writers of the region. Many —C.D. Wright chief among them—continued to preach the gospel of Stanford well after his death.

But in spite of this, Stanford slipped from view. He has been almost entirely absent from anthologies over the past 35 years; although he published in many of the major literary journals of his day, no lasting critical reception developed. Perhaps because tastes change from generation to generation, perhaps because different parties held the rights to his various works, Stanford never got a real audience. A small cadre of loyal fans sought out his extremely rare books, but most readers of poetry have never heard his name and far fewer have read him. A towering figure by all accounts, Frank Stanford fell into literary obscurity.