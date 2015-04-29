The Raw Epic Poetry of the South's Forgotten Genius Is Ready for a Comeback

On June 3, 1978, Frank Stanford died of three self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the heart at his home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Over the course of his life, he had published seven collections of poems and had written, but not published, perhaps a dozen more, to say nothing of his translations, his short fiction, his films. He also founded a publishing press and composed a 15,000-line epic poem detailing the adventures of an eleven-year-old boy called The Battlefield Where the Moon Says I Love You. Such an expansive body of work would be impressive from any person of letters in their seventh decade. Stanford, however, accomplished it in less than ten years. At his death, he was 29.

Stanford’s is a poetry of id and raw emotion, turning up all forms of male lust and violence: “I don’t believe love is for chickenshits. / It’s low, dark, and cold-blooded, like a cottonmouth.” His poems are powerfully rooted in the South, especially the levee camps along the Mississippi where he spent summers as a boy. He makes a romance of “the strange country of childhood, / Like a dragonfly on a long dog chain.” The language is soaked in a rustic Southern vernacular and full of bravado, spinning fantastical and sinister visions that achieve surprising beauty. But above all else, the obsession in his work is death. For Stanford, death is less an abstraction than a continual companion.

When the rain hits the snake in the head, he closes his eyes and wishes he were asleep in a tire on the side of the road, so boys could roll him over, forever.

It is difficult to fully grasp where Stanford’s orphic power came from. The adopted son of a levee engineer, his youth was spent in Memphis and the Ozarks; he attended a prep school in a Benedictine monastery in Subiaco, Arkansas. But by his early teens, he had already developed a voice pitched to his surroundings and to the heritage of poet-storytellers. The writer Lorenzo Thomas called Stanford “a dadgum redneck Surrealist” and “a swamprat Rimbaud.” James Wright, when blurbing Stanford’s first collection, couldn’t get over his own shock: “It is astonishing to me that I was not even aware of this superbly accomplished and moving poet.”

If the poetry was met with awe by those who read it, the man himself seems to have had a similar effect. “He was as handsome as the sun,” said C.D. Wright, the poet who co-founded Lost Roads Publishers with Stanford and was also his lover for several years. “A big head of girly curls, a long torso and short legs,” she wrote, “the intimation of a satyr.” “To know Frank then was to see how Jesus got his followers,” said the novelist Ellen Gilchrist. “Everybody worshipped him.” Stanford didn’t complete his undergraduate studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville but developed a group of friends and advocates among the writers of the region. Many —C.D. Wright chief among them—continued to preach the gospel of Stanford well after his death.