The Vatican's Solution to Climate Change: Take From the Rich, Give to the Poor

Tuesday's joint declaration deals clearly and sharply with our era in history, which some might call the Age of the Anthropocene and others late capitalism. “The poor and excluded face dire threats from climate disruptions, including the increased frequency of droughts, extreme storms, heat waves, and rising sea levels,” despite the fact that the “world has within its technological grasp, financial means, and know-how the means to mitigate climate change while also ending extreme poverty.” For the statements’ signatories, ensuring sustainable production is as vital to the relief of the global poor as ensuring the just distribution of goods, a view which throws cold water on climate change skeptics’ claim that taking action on the environment will harm the world’s poorest people.

The statement also suggests radically redistributionist remedies to poverty and inequality: “The financing of sustainable development, including climate mitigation, should be bolstered through new incentives for the transition towards low-carbon energy, and through the relentless pursuit of peace, which also will enable the shift of public financing from military spending to urgent investments for sustainable development.” So much for Patty Murray and Paul Ryan’s defense-boosting 2016 GOP budget! The declaration even states that "high-income countries should help to finance the costs of climate-change mitigation in low-income countries.” That mitigation "will require a rapid world transformation to a world powered by renewable and other low-carbon energy and the sustainable management of ecosystems,” the declaration concludes, observing, “These transformations should be carried out in the context of globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals, consistent with ending extreme poverty; ensuring universal access for healthcare, quality education, safe water, and sustainable energy; and cooperating to end human trafficking and all forms of modern slavery.”

The greater political resonance of the statement concerns the expectation of global cooperation and the use of policy to close the widening gap between the world’s rich and poor. The proposal to use policy measures to achieve more participatory democracy and universal access to public services like water and energy, as well as improved social policies when it comes to healthcare and education, will surely alienate conservatives who oppose climate change legislation on the grounds that it hurts businesses’ profits. As usual, Francis’ papacy seems to breed very little patience with the tired objections America’s well-to-do politicians typically air when it comes time to improve the lives of the poor: that such things should be left to volunteer efforts or employers, that inequality is not a pressing moral issue, that nobody has a human right to healthcare, education, and so on. If today’s joint statement is any glimpse into Francis’ encyclical and the kind of message he might bring to the United States when he visits in September, right-wing Catholics in Congress should get to work now explaining why they won't be taking any of the Pope's words on climate change to heart.

