The Violence in Baltimore Didn't Start with the Riots

It is certainly true that one iteration of violent behavior—the escalation of protests against the police into rock-throwing, looting, and burning of cars and buildings—did begin in Baltimore on Monday. But it’s important to consider how and where we mark the commencement of violence, to note the moment at which aggression and harm become discernible, the point at which the stories we tell about physical ferocity start. The riots, as everyone recognizes, were a response to violence that had already been enacted, and yet that initial barbarity is never acknowledged as the opening act in the drama of urban violence. When this causality is erased, the more comprehensible motives, and with them, the humanity, of protestors are erased with it.

An argument that riots become the starting point because they’re made literally visible thanks to television no longer holds. There is, after all, the video of Gray—far harder and more visceral to watch than any of the footage of men jumping on police windshields from Monday night. Earlier this month, we watched a police officer shoot an unarmed South Carolina man, running slowly, in the back; and before that there was the video of Eric Garner telling the men who had him in an unforgiving chokehold that he could not breathe.

The fact that those indisputable acts of brutality do not seem to mean the same thing as the violent responses to them suggests that there is something else at work. As Coates wrote last night, citing the important reporting of The Baltimore Sun, acts of violence against alleged suspects have been rampant in the Baltimore police department: “There was no appeal for calm when Jerriel Lyles was assaulted. (‘The blow was so heavy. My eyes swelled up. Blood was dripping down my nose and out my eye.’) … There was no plea for peace on behalf of Starr Brown. (‘They slammed me down on my face,’ Brown added, her voice cracking. ‘The skin was gone on my face.’)”