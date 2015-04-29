Not All Boxing Fans Are Celebrating Mayweather-Pacquiao's "Fight of the Century"

Unlike all major American sports leagues, there is no centralized boxing authority. And because boxing attracts a bunch of stubborn iconoclasts to the ring, including promoters, an obviously worthwhile fight can go awry with very little provocation. Prosecuting an old grudge frequently gets in the way of everyone getting rich. In late 2012, Mayweather-Pacquiao was nearly killed dead when Pacquiao’s old nemesis Marquez knocked him out with a conclusiveness that raised doubts about whether Pacquiao would ever fight again.

Pacquiao has rebounded reasonably well. But in 2009, a great many more people gave him a chance to beat Mayweather than do now. Both men have aged considerably, with Mayweather now 38 and Pacquiao now 36, yet Pacquiao looks worse for wear. He's gone from a minor underdog in 2009 to a major one in 2015. While there’s a minority view that both men being a little slower than they once were might lead to more action, the chance to see two greats at their peak vanished in 2012, at the latest. Thanks a lot, boxing.

If it looked like the signing of Mayweather-Pacquiao was at least a conditional success for the sport, it hasn’t ended the dysfunction, or eliminated some of the things that make boxing less broadly accessible.

The pay-per-view will cost fans $100 in high-definition. The cheapest ticket, in the nosebleeds of MGM Grand, opened at $1,500 (the cheapest ticket on StubHub, as of publication time, was $3,400). The tickets didn’t even go on sale until last week, thanks to yet another feud between Mayweather Promotions and Arum’s Top Rank Promotions. It took the top Democrat in the Senate, Harry Reid of Nevada, and the head of CBS, Les Moonves, to intervene and force the sides to reconcile.

What’s more, much of the oxygen this week has been sucked up by renewed attention to Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy history of woman-battering, a controversy abetted by ESPN “sports personality” Stephen A. Smith saying some inane things about Mayweather, women, and domestic violence. During a recent "First Take" segment where Cari Champion spoke negatively about Mayweather's domestic violence history, Smith answered that it was because "you’re a woman, you should feel that way."

Few professional sports are populated by total angels, and domestic violence isn’t always properly handled by sports leagues, as the Ray Rice incident shows. But at least there are occasionally repercussions from league authorities when athletes beat women. With boxing regulated on a state-by-state basis, any state that saw fit to punish Mayweather for his sins would have only ensured that another money-hungry state would’ve licentiously sought the tax revenue that Mayweather fights bring. That’s why Nevada, which routinely treats Mayweather with kid gloves, didn’t give him so much as a slap on the wrist. While some fans will tune in hoping that Pacquiao makes Mayweather pay for his attacks on women, some others will tune out because of them.

Of course, it’s better that Mayweather-Pacquiao is happening now than never. And it’s better for boxing overall that it’s happening. If the fight’s a dud, it wouldn’t be the first time a hotly-anticipated fight didn’t deliver on the hype, and the fans have stuck around anyway.

In fact, 2015 might go down as the year more people in the United States see boxing than at any time in decades. Influential Mayweather adviser Al Haymon has engineered a revolutionary bid to put boxing back on free network television—including NBC, CBS and later, ABC—and after just a couple months, the numbers look pretty good; boxing has beaten the likes of NASCAR and the NHL in the ratings among the 18-49 demographic. It’s a risky business model, and there’s a chance it does more harm than good in the long run, and maybe boxing doesn’t want someone like Haymon trying to take over the whole sport, based on his track record. But it’s a giddy time for the sport’s public visibility, to say the least.

Even during an especially down time for the sport from the early 2000s until the emergence of Pacquiao and Mayweather, boxing survived. The mere notion that “boxing is dying” or “boxing is dead” is a cliché that itself won't die. “Yep, interest in boxing is dying out in the U.S.A.,” the Seattle Daily Times wrote—in 1914.

Boxing isn’t dead or dying. The question is whether it can even get back to the sustained popularity it had in, say, the 1980s, or if it is doomed to niche status, returning only periodically to public consciousness. As HBO's Larry Merchant said several years ago, "Nothing will kill boxing, and nothing can save it." Saturday's Mayweather-Pacquiao bout will prove just how true that is.