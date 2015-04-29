Not All Boxing Fans Are Celebrating Mayweather-Pacquiao's "Fight of the Century"

Mayweather-Pacquiao is likely to break the all-time boxing pay-per-view buy record, and could gross an estimated $400 million in revenue. That’s not just because of the caliber of the boxers, although that kind of convergence of “bests” is rare. It’s also because the storyline is irresistible: Mayweather is arrogant, flashy, and an accumulator of vulgar wealth for wealth’s sake (he's the richest athlete on the planet); Pacquiao is quiet, humble, and donates so much of his money to the poor in the Philippines—where he's been a congressman since 2010—that he periodically lands in tax trouble.

Then again, those conditions were also in place in 2009—were even riper then, in fact. Pacquiao had one of his finest years in '09, winning his record fourth true, lineal divisional championship (which can only be gained by beating the man on the throne, or facing the other best fighter in the division to crown a new king) by beating 140-pound champ Ricky Hatton via one the most sensational one-punch knockouts ever. That same year, Mayweather returned from a half-hearted retirement with his own big win, shutting out Pacquiao’s biggest and most difficult rival, Juan Manuel Marquez, in what seemed like a deliberate Mayweather set-up for a Pacquiao megafight.

Only the fight didn’t happen, despite a couple rounds of negotiations, for a host of reasons; first there was a fall out over drug-testing procedures, then over feuding between Pacquiao promoter Bob Arum and Mayweather (whom Arum once promoted), then over a bunch of other trifles. The “will they or won’t they?” soap opera got tiresome pretty quickly, with both sides teasing it before their latest separate bouts.